University of Mount Saint Vincent opens first student-run Saxbys cafe

This semester, the University of Mount Saint Vincent celebrated the opening of a new student-run Saxbys cafe.

In contrast to typical on-campus businesses, Saxby’s entirely student-run model allows college students to receive hands-on experience while pursuing their degrees. University of Mount Saint Vincent (UMSV) student Andrew Zweiback serves as the university’s first-ever Student Cafe Executive Officer in the institution’s inaugural Saxby’s cafe.

“Since this is a brand-new cafe, we’re all learning and building this business from the ground up at the same time. I’m excited to create a really positive environment for our team and our guests, while also seeing the cafe become a bigger part of the UMSV community;” Zweiback said.

Since the cafe’s launch on Sept. 23, Zweiback has found the most rewarding aspects of being a leader is the unexpected responsibilities associated with that sort of leadership.

“I’ve had to learn how to communicate with different people, listen to my team, and keep everything moving when there are a lot of things happening at once. I’m still learning every day, but I’ve really enjoyed the challenge and the opportunity to grow as a leader,” Zweiback said.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, UMSV President Dr. Susan R. Burns offered words of encouragement to Zweiback, recognizing the leadership position as an opportunity for an enjoyable experience to be both educationally and professionally beneficial.

“I would give the advice to Andrew to first of all breathe and enjoy this day because he has worked so hard to prepare this institution for the opening of Saxby’s, and to have fun while he’s learning as well,” Dr. Burns said.

The university president also detailed the benefits Zweiback and other student staff will receive from working at the Saxby’s cafe.

“The students are learning the real-world application of their business courses, getting internship credit, getting paid to work and are leading,” Dr. Burns added.

Zweiback currently plays for The University of Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins, a baseball team, however he finds his role has already proven very helpful for achieving his post-graduation career goals.

“This experience fits really well with what I want to do after graduation because I’m interested in operations within the sports industry. Being a student CEO has given me real experience managing team members, handling day-to-day operations, working with budgets, solving problems, and creating memorable experiences for guests,” Zweiback said.

The Mount Saint Vincent location is currently the only Saxby’s cafe amongst Bronx universities.

Reach Maurice Burbridge at mburbridge@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!