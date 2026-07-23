Inside the Bronx’s new gaming spot: Bledix Gaming Cafe creates a unique neighborhood hangout

Would you believe me if I told you there’s a cafe in the Bronx that turns into a video game room? Bledix Gaming Cafe has created a distinct identity in a city where coffee shops often serve as quick study or pickup spots — one where specialty coffee meets competitive gaming and a welcoming community atmosphere.

“We’ve grown steadily and built a loyal community,” Besar Osmani, the owner of Bledix Gaming Cafe, says when reflecting on the business’s journey.

Unlike traditional cafés throughout New York City, Bledix Gaming Café, located at 608 E Fordham Rd, offers customers more than a cup of coffee. Quality beverages, gaming stations, and an inviting environment set the business apart from other neighborhood coffee shops.

“We combine great coffee, gaming and a welcoming atmosphere,” Osmani said. “Bledix gaming coffee is different from other coffee shops in the city because by day we serve as a cozy study spot and by afternoon and evening, we are a place where visitors can socialize and play.”

Choosing the Bronx was no accident; Fordham University played a major role in the location.

“Fordham University was a big influence because we’re close to the school where a lot of young people are, so truly, I think the Bronx needed a place like this where kids can have a good time enjoying the games in a safe environment,” Osmani said.

That community-first mindset has shaped the cafe since day one. Instead of creating just any coffee shop, Osmani wanted to recreate the gaming cafe he grew up in Albania.

“I was inspired to open this place because I had the same type of gaming cafe 22 years ago in Tirana, Albania, back in 2003, owning it for 10 years.”

That concept of coffee and gaming is very popular in Albania, where gaming cafes have long served as neighborhood gathering spots. In Albania, gaming cafes are very affordable, so prices here are too: $5 per hour on a computer and $8 per hour on the PC Station.

The cafe’s name also carries a personal meaning. Bledix is inspired by Osmani’s son, Bledion, making the business a family tribute as much as a community gathering place.

Those nostalgic memories helped shape the vision for the Bronx, even with the high risks overseas.

“The biggest challenge was investing in something that is not very common in the area,” Osmani said. “It was also very difficult finding the right location for this type of coffee shop and gaming space.”

Still, the risk paid off. Today, Bledix Gaming Cafe is known for pairing seasonal drinks with gaming stations, giving customers a reason to stay longer after finishing their coffee.

“Our philosophy is quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction,” Osmani said.

Osmani, also has personal favorites.

“My go-to drinks are the Greek frappe made with Nescafé, milk, and vanilla, iced matcha latte with cold foam on top paired with tiramisu,” Osmani said.

Regular customers stop in for their daily coffee, while others gather around gaming stations, creating an energetic atmosphere that has become part of the café’s identity.

“Coffee isn’t our first priority, but we wanted it to be the best quality,” he says. “We use Lavazza coffee because we wanted the quality of our coffee to match the quality of our gaming equipment.”

The most popular game titles reflect today’s competitive gaming landscape, with customers regularly playing EA Sports FC, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Valorant, Counter-Strike 2 and NBA 2K.

“We also see a lot of people doing multiplayer games with friends and competitive tournaments,” Osmani said.

That shift toward shared gaming experiences is one of the biggest trends the café has noticed over the past year, as more customers seek out in-person gaming rather than playing alone at home.

For Osmani, however, the greatest success isn’t measured by game titles or coffee sales.

“The accomplishment I’m most proud of is that Bledix built a strong, loyal community,” Osmani says. “I saw a lot of people stopping and taking pictures and posting on social media showing lots of love and support.”

Many customers are excited about the opening, offering compliments and positive feedback on the coffee.

That community has been strengthened by support from the Bronx’s Albanian population and many of whom recognized the concept from back home.

“The Albanian community has been very supportive from the beginning, helping us branch out to other communities like Fordham students,” Osmani said. “They have spread the word, visited the café, brought their friends and family, and shown a lot of encouragement. Their support has played a big role in helping us grow.”

Beyond daily gaming, Bledix Gaming Café is beginning to expand its community programming. The café has already hosted birthday parties and plans to launch organized gaming tournaments this September.

“Hospitality,” Osmani says, remains at the center of every experience.

“I want customers to feel relaxed, happy, cozy, and welcome—like they’re in their own house,” he said.

As an immigrant entrepreneur, Osmani hopes that Bledix Gaming Café will contribute to New York City’s long tradition of businesses built on culture, hospitality, and community.

“As immigrants, we want to give back to New York by creating a unique space that combines great coffee, gaming, and community,” he says. “We hope customers leave with more than just a drink. We want them to leave with a great experience, new connections, and the feeling that Bledix is a place where everyone belongs.”

Looking ahead, Osmani hopes to expand the business to different locations throughout the city while staying true to the original support in the Bronx that made Bledix’s Cafe successful in the first place.

“In five years, we hope to be serving even more customers while continuing to grow our community,” Osmani said.

As neighborhood gathering spaces continue to evolve, Bledix Gaming Cafe is proving that a coffee shop can be more than a place to grab coffee. Hidden behind the espresso bar is a space where competition, conversation and community come together—one cup at a time.