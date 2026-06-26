Bronx fireworks extravaganza celebrates new Orchard Beach pavilion 

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson led the annual Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza Thursday night at Orchard Beach, celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary.

With support from DJ Lex, WBLS’ own Dr. Bob Lee emceed the event, introducing speakers and hyping up the crowd of local politicians and families. Food and drink was provided to pre-approved attendees, though many Bronxites stood and sat directly outside the event to enjoy the festivities.

DJ Pastor Roger Hambrick performed the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Julius Drake, Director of Development at the Bronx Tourism Council, said “Tonight is an opportunity to come together as [a] community to celebrate our nation’s history, honor the spirit of the Bronx, and enjoy an evening of family, entertainment, and pride.”

After being introduced by Dr. Lee, Borough President Gibson thanked all past and present veterans and military families for their sacrifice.

“We also take a moment to recognize many of our fallen soldiers that serve in war that went to battle for this country and did not make it home. We honor their lives and their legacy,” Gibson said. She recognized attendee Emily Toro, whose son died in the line of duty.

Gibson also announced the return and introduction of multiple borough-wide initiatives, including “Savor The Bronx” a 7-day event offering deals to highlight local restaurants from July 6 to July 12.

Additionally, Gibson celebrated the completion of the transformation of the Orchard Beach pavilion, which cost $114 million, and is now ADA compliant. The first phase of this extended restoration process took nearly four years, and though Gibson expects the second phase to continue into the next Borough President’s term, she promises to make a large contribution to start the process off correctly.

“We have a ramp, and we are now going to have a new concession stand with restaurants, and incredible Bronx entrepreneurs that will have amazing food and desserts and eateries that represent our beautiful borough,” Gibson said. She also happily announced that the bathrooms of the Main Stage area (sections 8 and 9) at Orchard Beach have been renovated.

The Borough President also announced the return of the 2026 summer concert series, which will start on Sunday, July 12 at the Main Stage area. The series will continue every Sunday through Labor Day weekend, and cover various genres (bachata, hip-hop, old school.)

Mark Levine, New York City’s Comptroller, was introduced by Gibson and expressed similar sentiments about the culmination of phase one of the renovation project.

“Orchard Beach is better than ever. What a great way to celebrate 250 years. So I’m proud to be out here with you this year. I’ll be back here every year. I love the Bronx,” Levine said.

City Council member Amanda Farías told the crowd, “Nights like tonight remind us of our diversity, of our resilience, and the pride we have in our communities we call home. That’s what makes all of this so special.”

Following the speeches, Uptown Royalty NYC performed for the crowd, prior to a fireworks display that was visible from all over Orchard Beach.

One attendee, Hasan, has only been in New York City for two years, but has been loving it so far, and gleefully waved one of the provided American flags at the event.

“Orchard Beach is just a part of New York City where I can vibe, be happy, drink, get a sunbathe and I love New York. I love [the] Bronx,” said Hasan.

Anna, another attendee, said she’s attended the event yearly ever since the inclusion of fireworks, and that the United States’ 250th anniversary makes her proud to be an American.

“We’ve evolved. We have grown. Jr means that we have embraced many, many countries coming into our country, which has expanded us and has us being here for 250 years. We have grown, and I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of more growth,” said Anna.

Council member Farías emphasized the importance of embracing diversity and community when times may feel bleak.

“We have to continue to look out for each other. Whether that’s making sure the kids don’t go past the street corner when it’s too dark or protecting one another from the larger forces at hand, like I.C.E., that are coming into our neighborhoods,” Farías said.

Later, Gibson said she recognizes the event as a moment of reflection to appreciate how far the country has come in fighting for civil rights, LGBT rights, women’s rights and human rights.

“I know that times right now under the White House administration seem very challenging, very depressing and heartbreaking, because everything our ancestors have fought for they’re trying to overturn,” Gibson said. “And I think for me, as a Borough President, as a woman of color, as a black woman, that it reminds me that I’m my ancestors wildest dreams.”