Students, parents and alumni of St. Raymond Academy for Girls gathered for another rally on Nov. 15, this time joined by several Bronx elected officials calling on parish leadership to reconsider the decision to close the school.

The gathering came more than a month after families learned that the Bronx Catholic high school is scheduled to close in June 2027. Supporters are asking parish officials to explore alternatives that would allow the academy to remain open.

Among those in attendance were Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, State Senator Nathalia Fernández, Assemblymember Karines Reyes, City Council Member Amanda Farías and Peter Sisca, creator of the social media platform Real Bronx Stories.

The academy, located at 1725 Castle Hill Ave., has educated generations of young women since opening in 1960. For many families, the closure announcement has raised concerns about students having to transfer schools, particularly those who hoped to complete all four years at St. Raymond.

Parish officials previously announced that the school would close because of declining enrollment, which has remained at approximately half its capacity despite efforts to attract students and maintain operations.

Rev. James Cruz, pastor of St. Raymond Parish, previously described the closure as a difficult decision for the parish community. St. Raymond High School for Boys and St. Raymond Elementary School will remain open.

At the latest rally, elected officials questioned the decision and called for greater transparency.

“The families who chose Saint Raymond Academy for Girls deserve transparency about this decision and a meaningful opportunity to discuss alternatives,” Farías said. “Our offices received an email announcing the closure without advance notice, and our request to meet was declined.”

Farías urged parish and school leadership to meet with families and elected officials before moving forward with the closure.

“We have to keep fighting for these students, for the education their families chose and to ensure these girls know their worth and their value,” she said.

Reyes suggested several possible alternatives, including allowing incoming freshmen to complete their four years, exploring a merger with the boys school and organizing fundraising efforts with alumni.

“I think what they are failing to realize is that they have to answer, not just to the parish and to the parents, but the overall community,” Reyes said.

Fernández also questioned the decision, “It just seems kind of one-sided here, and that there’s not enough care for our young women.”

The parish has offered annual $3,000 scholarships for eligible students who complete the current school year at St. Raymond and transfer to either the Academy of Mount St. Ursula or St. Catharine Academy.

Gibson questioned why financial assistance could not instead be used to help keep the girls at their current school.

“Give them the scholarships now so they can stay here,” Gibson said.

The effort has received attention from Bronx Community Board 9, whose Youth and Education Committee voted on Oct. 15 to draft a letter supporting efforts to prevent the closure.

The situation follows a similar fight involving Preston High School, another Bronx Catholic institution that faced closure in 2025. After months of advocacy from students, alumni, elected officials and community members, an agreement was reached allowing Preston to remain open.

While St. Raymond Academy remains scheduled to close in June 2027, families, alumni and elected officials are continuing to push for discussions with parish leadership in hopes of finding a solution that would allow the school to remain open.