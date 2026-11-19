As part of the borough tour to highlight the leadership, businesses and cultural institutions of each borough, Association for a Better New York (ABNY) hosted a celebration of the Bronx at NYBG.

Joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson service providers, nonprofit, labor, business and civic leaders, ABNY brings together the people who shape the Bronx’s past, present, and future.

The event included sponsors from NYC Economic Development Corporation, NYBG and many others.

“ABNY currently brings together people and unites New York City civic fabric, bringing business, nonprofits, labor, philanthropy all together to solve problems, ” says Chief Executive Officer Emma Pfohman of ABNY.

“New Yorkers are really our best when we all come together, and that spirit of unity is what tonight is all about because while challenges are often citywide, solutions are often deeply local. And that real work of building a stronger New York happens everyday in each borough and in each chamberhood.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson slogan for the vision of the borough is “The Bronx Leads.” She highlighted the cultural institution fueling Bronx tourism and economic development from the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium, Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center, The Bronx Zoo, The Bronx Children’s Museum, The Museum of the Arts, Pregones Theater, The Bronx River Arts Center, The Bronx Music Hall, Edgar Allan Poe Cottage, The City Island National Museum, Pelham Bay Park, YMCA, Kips Bay, Common Points, Bronx Arts Ensemble, and many other places that call the Bronx home.

“So many of you are cultural institutions, and are not for profit organizations that serve our children, our families. I am really honored that we can celebrate tonight. It reminds us that our borough is not just a place where people visit, but for a place that we want them to experience. Bronx tourism is Bronx economic development,” Gibson said.

She highlighted events created like the Tour de Bronx and the City Island Restaurant Week to help boost tourism to the Bronx.

“We are able to truly recognize our borough for what it is, our tourist destination, a great place to shop local, to raise your families, to do business, and so many important parts of our borough,” Gibson said.

The Bronx is also looking towards the future with the grand re-opening of the historic Lowes Paradise Theater, opening of the Hip-hop museum coming in 2027, and the reimagining of the Kingsbridge Armory.

“The Bronx’s best days are yet to come,” said President and CEO Jennifer Bernstein of the NY Botanical Garden.