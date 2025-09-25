Tour De Bronx 2025: Thousands expected to cruise through the borough

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, the Bronx Tourism Council and the Bronx Economic Development Corporation hyped up the 31st annual tour De Bronx Tuesday at a press conference at Lou Gehrig Plaza. They highlighted some of the sights riders would enjoy on the routes this year, talked about past experiences at the borough’s signature cycling event and emphasized its importance in creating new cyclists in the Bronx and demonstrating a demand for safe cycling infrastructure.

The 31st annual Tour De Bronx is in just under two weeks on Oct. 5, when thousands of people will flood the streets of the Bronx to feel the wind in their hair and the burn in their thighs as they pump the pedals up and down the hills of the borough.

The event invites cyclists of all ages to the Boogie Down to choose either a 10-, 25- or 40-mile route through the Bronx’s historical landmarks, parks, natural areas, cultural institutions and vibrant neighborhoods in the largest free cycling event in New York State, according to the Bronx Tourism Council.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the event’s sponsors, including Schneps Media and the Bronx Times Reporter, celebrated another year of the iconic ride at a press conference Tuesday at Lou Gehrig Plaza. Gibson said that Tour De Bronx shows the value of events that welcome people from all over to see everything the Bronx has to offer.

“This is something that’s synonymous with the Bronx,” Gibson said. “It’s symbolic— it’s been around for 31 years and we appreciate that we’re highlighting the Bronx in a good way. We’re highlighting positivity, we’re promoting health and wellness.”

She said that the Tour De Bronx is what got her interested in cycling in the first place. When she first rode in the event a couple of years ago she got fitted for and bought a Cannondale bike. But Gibson said that even she was surprised at how much she enjoyed cruising on two wheels.

“I didn’t expect to become a cyclist,” Gibson said.

Gibson’s situation is not unique, according to Vanika Mock, a leader and “Shero” of the NYC chapter of Black Girls Do Bike, who will be riding in her third Tour De Bronx this year. Mock said that she didn’t learn to ride a bicycle until she was around 40, and said that oftentimes, people of color, especially Black women are underrepresented in cycling.

Even after years of cycling, Mock said she stopped when she moved to the city because she had no one to ride with.

“I was kind of intimidated by the traffic, and then I ran into Black Girls Do Bike a few years ago…” Mock said. “I saw these beautiful black women riding their bikes. Oh my God, I was so encouraged.”

It’s one reason why Mock and her fellow Black Girls Do Bike leader Lisa Gillespie feel strongly about participating in the Tour De Bronx. They’ll be volunteering as Marshals, who ride along the routes to help keep people safe, repair flats and give directions. But Gillespie said that Marshaling is about more than just keeping the flow of the ride.

“ When we show up together on our bikes, we say it loud and clear that this space belongs to everyone,” Gillespie said.

The Tour De Bronx’s history is steeped in similar community efforts to create more equitable access to cycling in the Bronx.

Back in 1994 then-Borough President Fernando Ferrer and a committee organized a group of cyclists in a ride that was intended to promote a comprehensive plan to encourage bicycling through the borough and adding 85 miles of bike and pedestrian pathways, many of which connected the Bronx’s parks and greenspaces, according to a 2023 policy statement from the Borough President’s Office.

The first Tour De Bronx highlighted the Bronx River Greenway plan, which aimed to create 25 miles of green space and multi-use paths along the Bronx River.

What started out with just a few hundred cyclists has ballooned to thousands of riders each year. Five years ago, the Bronx had a 6% share of the city’s bike lanes, while today the borough shares roughly 20% of the bike lanes in NYC, according to Anna Berlanga, Bronx and Uptown Organizer for the transit advocacy group Transportation Alternatives.

Berlanga said that the change is a testament to the power of the Tour De Bronx.

“ When we ride together, we’re stronger,” Berlanga said. “The Tour De Bronx is more than just a ride; it’s proof that the Bronx demands and deserves safer streets, better infrastructure, and a bold vision. When you build it, people will come and when you create space for people to ride, they will ride.”

There’s still time to enjoy the ride for free, but cyclists young and old must register to participate at ilovethebronx.com.