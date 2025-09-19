Column | Register now: The 31st annual Tour de Bronx bike ride

The 31st annual Tour de Bronx is in less than one month! On Sunday, Oct. 5, the intersection at Grand Concourse and 161st Street will be filled with excited riders and their bicycles, ready to “Ride with a Purpose.”

The Bronx Tourism Council is working in partnership with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson to put on this ride, which promotes tourism in the borough because the routes are designed to show riders some of the Bronx’s best attractions. These include Orchard Beach and Van Cortlandt Park — not to mention the ride starts just outside the Bronx County Courthouse and Yankee Stadium, and ends at the New York Botanical Gardens.

Tour de Bronx offers a 10-mile family-friendly route, a 25-mile route and a 40-mile route, so you can choose whichever fits your comfort level best. Either way, it will be an exciting challenge to take part in. If you don’t own a bike, don’t worry – the Bronx Tourism Council is working with Unlimited Biking to provide rentals.

If you are a strong biker, consider signing up to be a marshal and help the ride go smoothly. Being a marshal requires a training course – sign up as soon as you can so you have a choice of which course to attend.

If you are interested in taking part in the ride but don’t want to hop on the bike, you can also volunteer. We’re offering incentives to anyone who can help set up the water stations, assist with registration and check-in, distribute t-shirts and more.

After the ride is over, all participants are invited to join us at the New York Botanical Garden for a post-ride concert, light refreshments and water and t-shirt sales. This will be followed by an after-party at the Bronx Beer Hall on Arthur Avenue – join us at 3 p.m. for live music, drink specials and pizza! Don’t worry – there is space at both gatherings to park your bike.