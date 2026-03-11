Column: Remembering Alvin Singletary Jr.

Today, we honor the life, legacy, and service of Alvin Singletary Jr., lovingly known as “Rock.” Alvin was more than a soldier — he was a man of strength, skill and unshakable faith. His journey through life was marked by courage, resilience and a deep commitment to both his country and his Creator.

Alvin proudly served in the United States Army Special Forces from March 10, 1969, to March 8, 1971, where he held multiple positions, including marksman, switchboard operator and chef. He served with excellence and honor, earning an honorable discharge for his dedication and discipline.

After his military service, Alvin carried that same spirit of excellence into civilian life — becoming a barber apprentice, a master craftsman and a skilled tradesman in carpentry, flooring, painting and mechanics. He was truly a jack of all trades — but above all, he was a loving father, grandfather and husband, a man’s man whose life inspired those around him.

In December 2010, Alvin joined another army — the greatest one of all — the Army of the Most High God. He redirected his life back to faith, overcoming many trials and walking boldly in the light of redemption and purpose.

Though Alvin passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, his memory lives on in every heart he touched and every life he inspired. His legacy reminds us that true service extends beyond the battlefield — it lives in how we love, how we build and how we lead.

We honor Alvin Singletary Jr. not only as a soldier of this nation but as a soldier of faith — a man who served both his country and his God with honor, integrity and love.

May his service never be forgotten, and may his soul rest in eternal peace with the Father.