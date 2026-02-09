Column: East Bronx History Forum to discuss Astor Village and Pelham Parkway station at Feb. 18 meeting

This month’s History Forum meeting will take a closer look at the neighborhood just northwest of Pelham Parkway, historically known as Astor Village. The lecture will be led by the EBHF president, Rich Vitacco.

If you missed the walking tour of this neighborhood in 2023, we will highlight some important destinations, including multiple educational institutions such as the New York Institute for Special Education, St. Catherine Academy and Columbus High School.

The more well-known alumnae of Columbus include actress Ann Bancroft, computer scientist Evelyn Berezin and former attorney general of New York State and Bronx borough president, Robert Abrahams.

We will be following the legacy of John Jacob Astor IV and his untimely demise on the Titanic and the passing of his real estate fortune to his son Vincent.

The Astor family legacy extends back to the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel and to some of the family’s other businesses, such as a theater, beverage company, apartment blocks and a nut shoppe. The neighborhood of northwestern Queens, Astoria, bears their surname. However, the family never seemed to have made a visit to this neighborhood on the East River.

We will also track the development of the New York Westchester and Boston’s (NYW&B) Pelham Parkway station. Some other items will include construction photos of the NYW&B before going into full service in 1912 and photos prior to the recommissioning of it by the New York City Transit Authority to the Dyre Avenue line in 1941.

The lecture will also focus on the old Community Center of Israel Synagogue located at Esplanade and Pearsall Avenues and also touch on the lives of some deceased service members from the neighborhood who left a lasting impact on this Bronx community and the nation.

The East Bronx History Forum will be holding its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., in Msgr. Joseph Raimondo Hall, located in the lower level of St. Clare of Assisi Church at 1027 Rhinelander Ave.

There is ample free parking just north of the main entrance on Paulding Avenue.