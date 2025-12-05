Column: East Bronx History Forum to discuss Bronx River Parkway in last meeting of 2025

Our last meeting for the calendar year 2025 will focus on the Bronx River Parkway and its growth. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Parkway, which I’m certain many of us have travelled upon from time to time and enjoyed its seasonal grandeur throughout the year.

Stephen DeVillo will be our speaker this month, a most reliable and prolific lecturer. Stephen is a local historian and a longtime walking tour guide of the Bronx River Rambles and has given numerous talks and webinars on topics of the Bronx River, the Revolutionary War and local history. This lecture will focus on the birth and development of the Bronx River Parkway, from 1925 to the present day.

Planned as a project to preserve the Bronx River, the Bronx River Parkway combined a low-speed leisure drive with a linear park that ran from the Botanical Garden to the Kensico Dam in Westchester. Ride along with Stephen DeVillo as we explore the surprising and sometimes controversial origins of the Bronx River Parkway and Reservoir, along with the many changes (both proposed and completed) that have happened through its 100-year history.

The East Bronx History Forum will be holding its 200th meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Msgr. Joseph Raimondo Hall, located in the lower level of St. Clare of Assisi Church at 1027 Rhinelander Avenue. There is ample free parking just north of the main entrance on Paulding Avenue.

Additionally, this month we will be sponsored by Arthur Cantina Wine and Liquor, located on Arthur Avenue in the Little Italy section of the Bronx, who will be providing gifts for our 50/50 raffle.