Tour de Bronx returns October 4 with routes across the borough

New York state’s largest free cycling event returns next month with three cycling routes to promote ridership and showcase the borough’s neighborhoods and history.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosted a press conference at Lou Gehrig Plaza to officially announce the launch of this year’s annual Tour de Bronx cycling event, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8 a.m.

The bike routes for the upcoming 32nd annual Tour de Bronx include a 10-mile family-friendly route, the 25-mile intermediate route or the long distance 40-mile route covering waterfront parks and several areas of the borough including the South Bronx, Riverdale and Wakefield, among others.



All three routes conclude at New York Botanical Garden at 4 p.m. before the event transitions into an end-of-ride music festival and celebration.

The Tour de Bronx has established itself as an annual flagship event and offers thousands of riders from beginners to experienced riders an opportunity to enjoy the cultural and historic gems throughout the borough.

Along its routes, the Tour de Bronx guides riders through parks and other green spaces and also yields views of the Long Island Sound from multiple parts of the Bronx including City Island and Orchard Beach.

All courses will officially start at East 161st Street and Grand Concourse.

All three Tour de Bronx routes for this year’s events were said to be officially released at 6 a.m. on the morning of the bike tour, according to I Love The Bronx, the official website and slogan of the Bronx Tourism Council, which co-hosts and organizes the annual cycling event in cohesion with Borough President Gibson’s office.

The theme for this year’s Tour de Bronx is “Pedaling Through History: A celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary,” which pays homage to the history of the Bronx and the borough’s impact throughout the country.

“As we celebrate 32 years of Tour de Bronx, we invite riders to explore the Bronx from a unique perspective while connecting with the neighborhoods, landmarks and places that have shaped our community,” said Bronx Tourism Council’s director for development Julius Drake said.

Drake added the Bronx Tourism Council is proud to help bring this tradition to life and is grateful to the riders, sponsors, partners and volunteers for making Tour de Bronx a signature celebration of the borough.

“This year’s theme, ‘Pedaling Through History,’ is aligned with the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary — and it provides a meaningful way to honor both our nation’s history and the Bronx’s unique story.”

The Tour de Bronx was established in 1994 by the office of then-Borough President Fernando Ferrer in unity with the Bronx Tourism Council to promote healthy living, alternative transportation and showcase the borough’s scenic waterfronts, greenways and historic neighborhoods.

The first Tour De Bronx highlighted the then-proposed Bronx River Greenway, which aimed to create 25 miles of green space and multi-use paths along the Bronx River.

Now, more than three decades later, the Borough President’s office continues to act as a key co-host and partner and helps organize, promote and lead the event through co-hosting and leadership, community promotion.

“Tour de Bronx highlights the beauty of the Bronx, and this year, we are once again offering rides for everyone,” Borough President Gibson said. “We welcome residents and visitors to join us as we pedal through history, ride with purpose and showcase the very best of our borough.”

In each of the past few years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tour de Bronx has seen more than 4,000 riders participate in the bike tour, according to the Bronx Tourism Council and as previously reported by the Bronx Times.

As of press time, more than 2,000 people had signed up for this year’s event, according to Borough President Gibson’s office.

The Bronx Tourism Council, which operates as a subsidiary of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC), assists with route design and also overseas rider registration, volunteer staffing, safety marshals and partnerships for the annual bike tour.

“The 32nd annual Tour de Bronx is more than just a ride; it is a celebration of our borough’s vibrant heritage and community spirit ,” said BXEDC president Winston Peters. “We invite families and friends of all ages to join us for an unforgettable journey.”

Peters added the event showcases the very best of what the Bronx has to offer, whether the rider is a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a wonderful weekend outing with loved ones.

Other core Tour de Bronx sponsors and contributors include Business Initiative Corporation of New York, Transportation Alternatives, the 161st Street Business Improvement District and the Bronx Community Foundation, along with other health care and corporate sponsors.

Riders can register for any of the three cycling routes on Eventbrite’s Tour de Bronx Registration Page or through the Bronx Tourism Council.

The Bronx Times/Schneps Media is a media sponsor for the event.