New Hunts Point battery storage facility expected to power nearly 20,000 Bronx homes

A new battery storage facility in Hunts Point is expected to deliver 20 megawatts of power to the neighborhood as the South Bronx continues to transition away from fossil fuel infrastructure that contributes to pollution.

NineDot Energy celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the project on Sept. 24, joining city and state officials and community organizations at the site, which the company says is its largest energy storage project to date.

The facility is expected to be fully operational ahead of next summer’s heat waves and will be capable of supplying enough energy to power nearly 20,000 homes during peak grid hours, according to NineDot.

“We’re honored to bring this battery storage site to the Hunts Point community,” said NineDot’s Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Adam Cohen. “Hunts Point has historically been overburdened by high-emitting fossil fuels, and this battery storage facility marks an inflection point in improving the local environment and grid reliability.”

Battery storage systems are increasingly being used as an alternative to “peaker” plants, which operate as a backup during periods of peak energy use, such as the summer months. The New York Power Authority operates two of the most-used peaker plants in the South Bronx, providing New York City with power while the South Bronx bears the brunt of the pollution year-round.

Environmental activists have long advocated to phase out the plants, which are one of several sources contributing to the area’s heavy air pollution. The concentration of highways, industrial operations and diesel emissions from the thousands of trucks traveling to and from the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center also contribute to the neighborhood’s pollution burden.

Hunts Point residents also face higher rates of health problems associated with fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, a pollutant emitted by vehicles, industrial operations and other sources. Children in Hunts Point visit emergency rooms for asthma-related illnesses at 2.5 times the citywide rate, according to city health data.

Located on the site of a former fuel oil trucking company, the project will be part of a neighborhood where the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center is also transitioning toward an electrified market.

“Battery storage is foundational to delivering environmental justice: it’s key to retiring peaker plants, allowing for electrification of polluting sources like diesel refrigerators and trucks and ensuring reliable power on hot summer days,” said Assemblymember Amanda Septimo.

“Along the way, batteries will help reduce future costs to ratepayers by avoiding expensive utility upgrades. All of these benefits are positive for the residents and businesses in Hunts Point.”

According to NineDot energy, their fleet of battery energy storage systems helped reduce stress on the city’s power grid during July’s extreme heat wave, supporting Con Edison’s local distribution system by powering the equivalent of 34,000 households for four hours during peak demand.