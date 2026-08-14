Bronx Power List shines a spotlight on best of the borough

Hundreds joined on Thursday evening to celebrate nearly 50 Bronx leaders ranging from healthcare to law, nonprofits to economic development, business improvement districts and homeless service providers, collectively making the Bronx a better, more economically vibrant borough.

They united at Villa Barone Manor August 13 to honor the Bronx Power List, a group of nearly 50 singled out this year in a tradition that has lasted more than 20 years, for their impact on the community at the event that also raised money for WHEDco.

Students from the Renaissance Youth Center sang the national anthem at the event, organized by Schneps Media, honoring many who grew up in and others who moved to or worked in the Bronx later in life.

“Why are we here?” Monica Morales, Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News TV host, asked of the group. “We are here because of community. And we care.”

The event brought people together in one room, recognizing them for achievement and letting them network, deepen relationships and find out what others are doing.

“This event’s helpful,” said Trey Jenkins, executive director of the 161st Street Business Improvement District. “Doing events like this helps by getting our BID out there and continues to help us have people know who we are.”

Networking night

Patrick B. Jenkins, president and founder of Patrick Jenkins and Associates, also said the “event is helpful for me.”

“It allows me to network, potentially meet new clients,” Jenkins said. “I just had a couple of conversations explaining to people what’s happening on issues I’m working on.”

While the event is about honoring individuals and organizations, it also gives them opportunities to present their story.

“It’s an opportunity to brand what we’re doing, how we’re doing it successfully, and how to engage other potential allies,” said Cleveland Beckett Jr., president of the NAACP’s Bronx branch, founded nearly 80 years ago in 1947. “I think it’s always important to have an opportunity to meet with people in the community doing great things.”

He said letting people know about what you’re doing is an essential part of building your brand and operations.

“It provides awareness,” Beckett said. “Oftentimes, people will not be aware of the positive things going on or the challenges you might be facing.

Others also talked about the event as a way for movers and shakers to meet. “It’s exposure to the Bronx community,” said Elizabeth Galati, chief of staff at RiseWell Community Services. “We wanted to show our presence in the community.”

While many events unite people in one industry, this event stands out for the wide breadth of backgrounds and businesses.

Winston Peters, president of the Bronx Economic Development Corp., said institutions such as Montefiore Medical Center, are key hubs.

The New York Botanical Gardens, Bronx Zoo and Hunts Point Market are financial hubs as well with Yankee Stadium.

Education epicenter

Education plays a vital role in shaping the Bronx, with local leaders dedicated to creating opportunities, supporting students and inspiring the next generation to give back to their communities.

Dr. Larry Johnson Jr., president of Bronx Community College, said they provide resources to students.

Humphrey Crookendale, senior advisor to the president for administration at Metropolitan College of New York, talked about seeing students succeed.

“What motivates me is that I see the fruits of my labor in what students do in giving back service to this great city of ours,” said Crookendale.

Guylaine Harrison, dean of the school of criminal and social justice, at Monroe University, said she started with law before arriving at education.

“I went to law school as an older student, I practiced with my husband. I took a leap of faith,” Harrison said. “We’re very proud of our students.

Healthcare hub

Healthcare providers talked about the benefit of meeting others in other industries, as well as healthcare providers.

“This event is helpful,” said Mark Clarke, chief strategy officer for Baltic Street Wellness Solutions, based in Brooklyn. “It’s great to be around other community service providers.”

Healthcare is a big industry in the Bronx as well, ranging from medical to social services. Dr. Craig Larsen, breast surgical oncologist at New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, said better detection can “turn a life-threatening disease” into something treatable.”

And Dawn M. Pinnock, President and CEO of the Center for Urban Community Services, said her group serves about 50,000 New Yorkers, providing housing, healing and hope.

“We focus on individuals who are chronically homeless, have severe mental disorders,” Pinnock said. “I like to plan ahead, given that we have a vulnerable community.”

Paul Henderson, executive director and partner of Vertex, said they operate behavioral health centers, but just opened a mental health clinic.

Alicia McGrath, president and CEO of The Center for Family Support, said her group provides support to about 1,000 individuals with developmental disabilities.

RiseWell has brick-and-mortar operations and community outreach in the Bronx. “We have workers who go out in the field,” said Elizabeth Galati, RiseWell chief of staff . “90 percent of our workforce reaches people in the community.”

Others said mental health issues can lead to other issues, such as homeless, which all need to be addressed.

“Mental health is a crucial part of how we operate on the day to day,” said Mark Clarke, chief strategy officer for Baltic Street Wellness Solutions. “If you don’t’ have a roof over your head, how difficult would it be for you to work, feed your family?”

Networking not on the net

While the event is only one day, previous winners said they became a part of a bigger community.

“One of the great things about being part of the Power List is being connected to so many resources,” said Julie Chisolm, site director for Housing Solutions of New York. “The network I’ve gained through this list is amazing.”

She said they have been connected with Adelphi University, Harlem Week, MetroPlus Health, Broadway International and others.

Dr. Xellex Rivera, chief program officer for Housing Solutions of New York, was the winner of the Housing Champion Award.

“There are so many different organizations we have been able to connect with through being part of this,” Chisolm said.

The Bronx Power List was more than a celebration of individual achievement—it was a reflection of the people and organizations working every day to strengthen the borough. By bringing leaders across industries together, the evening highlighted the connections, collaboration and shared commitment to community that continue to move the Bronx forward.

As this year’s honorees demonstrated, the true power of the Bronx lies in the people dedicated to making a lasting impact.

To nominate an influential leader for a future Power List, visit SchnepsEvents.com.

2026 Bronx Power List Honorees

ICON Cleveland E. Beckett, Jr., NAACP Bronx Branch

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION AWARD Dr. Susan R. Burns, University of Mount Saint Vincent

ICON Daisy Cocco De Filippis, Hostos Community College

ICON Humphrey A. Crookendale, J.D., Metropolitan College of New York

ICON Taryn Duffy, Tarsam Public Affairs

Andrea Gjini, AG Holdings Group

Jamal Hadi, Keller Williams Realty Group and Keller Williams Realty NYC Group

ICON Bervin Harris, Renaissance Youth Center

Guylaine Harrison, Esq., MBA, Monroe University

Paul Henderson, MPA, MAC, HS-BCP, Vertex LLC

VANGUARD/GAY CITY NEWS AWARD Richard Izquierdo Arroyo, Neighborhood Association for Inter-Cultural Affairs

Patrick B. Jenkins, Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates

Trey Jenkins, 161st Street Business Improvement District (BID)

ICON Dr. Larry Johnson, Jr., Bronx Community College

Dr. Craig Larsen, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists

TD BANK OUTSTANDING ENTREPRENEUR AWARD Cordelia & Howard Lindsay, Pat’s Exotic Beverages

Lorena Maldonado, Ponce Bank

Aura E. Martinez, MugHug® Store

ICON Katherine Martinez, LMSW, Neighborhood SHOPP

Philip Matcovsky, RiseWell Community Services

Alicia McGrath, The Center for Family Support

NOURISHING SUCCESS AWARD Liz Neumark, Great Performances

Winston Peters, Bronx Economic Development Corporation

FOUNDATION OF EXCELLENCE AWARD Kaitlyn Phillips, E.J. York

Dawn M. Pinnock, Center for Urban Community Services (CUCS)

Onelis Ramirez, Camber Property Group

HOUSING CHAMPION AWARD/ICON Dr. Xellex Rivera, MBA, MPhil, MA, MHC-LP, Housing Solutions of New York (HSNY)

POWER TEAM Jason Robinson, Trilogy Business Solutions Inc.

POWER TEAM/ICON Desiree Sanchez, Trilogy Business Solutions Inc.

POWER TEAM/ICON Deborah Wong, Trilogy Business Solutions Inc.

COMMUNITY TRAILBLAZER AWARD/ ICON Davon Russell, WHEDco

YOUTH LEADERSHIP AWARD Joel Sanchez, PhD, Legacy Volleyball Club

ICON Ninfa Segarra, JD, SBH Health System

Dr. Dottie A. Stevenson, Urban Pathways NY

Bharati Sukul Kemraj, Patrick B. Jenkins and Associates

VANGUARD AWARD/ICON Dr. Ramon M. Tallaj, SOMOS Community Care

ICON Dr. Camelia Tepelus, Morris Park BID

Kim To, Mekong NYC

ICON Jarrod Whitaker, RXR

Gilbert D. Vega, TD Bank