Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secures over $11 million for Bronx projects

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secured more than $14 million in federal funding for 15 community projects across New York’s 14th congressional district for fiscal year 2026, including over $11 million dedicated to 11 projects in the Bronx. The funding targets improvements to food access, education and environmental resilience across the district.​

The projects were approved by the House Appropriations Committee through H.R. 6938 and H.R. 7148. under the Community Project Funding process, which allows members of Congress to request funding for a limited number of local initiatives that fall within the criteria of funding.

“I am proud to have secured $14.2 million in federal funding for projects that will better the lives of working people in The Bronx and Queens,” said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“This funding includes direct and urgent infrastructure investments for NYC’s largest food bank in Hunts Point, violence interruption programs in the South Bronx and Queens, sexual assault and violence intervention services for survivors across the district, including along Roosevelt Avenue, and the cleanup of derelict vessels in Westchester Creek.”

Among the largest Bronx allocations is $2,998,000 for infrastructure upgrades at a food bank warehouse operated by the New York City Department of Small Business Services in the Hunts Point Market. The funding will resurface the facility’s concrete floor, install a new energy recovery ventilation unit to improve air quality, and update emergency exits with life-safety hardware.

Another $850,000 will go to Adlai Stevenson High School in Castle Hill to build a school food forest — a green space designed to produce food, mitigate flooding and support city-based agriculture while serving as an educational resource for students.

Education funding also includes $525,000 for NY Sun Works to expand its STEM through Hydroponic Farming program to 25 public schools in District 14, with hands-on science instruction and supporting teacher training and space-focused curriculum development.

Several environmental resilience projects in the Bronx also received funding. The New York City Department of Sanitation was awarded $1,031,000 to carry out two phases of wetland mitigation near Westchester Creek. The project will help offset disturbances caused by fueling operations at a nearby sanitation garage by reconstructing wetland habitat and restoring the surrounding area.

An additional $1,031,000 was allocated to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to remove 2,891 cubic yards of debris and 11 abandoned or derelict vessels from Westchester Creek in the Bronx and waters near College Point, Queens.

The same amount — $1,031,000 — will fund the East 132nd Street Pier project in the South Bronx through the New York City Department of Small Business Services. The initiative aims to restore waterfront access, create oyster reefs and stabilize the shoreline to allow for the construction of a new pier.

Environmental restoration efforts will also extend to City Island Oyster Reef, which will receive $403,000 to establish two oyster reef habitats and strengthen marine ecosystems around the island.

Meanwhile, the Bronx River Alliance was awarded $750,000 to support community engagement and coordination tied to coastal resiliency projects in Soundview.

Additional funding includes $1 million for the New York City Department of Transportation to construct bus bulbs, pedestrian safety improvements and accessibility upgrades at six intersections along Southern Blvd. under the 2/5 subway line between East 167th and 174th streets.

Another $1 million will benefit Thrive For Life Prison Project, which received funding to expand its Bronx First Chance for Reentry Success program at Abraham House in the South Bronx. The program aims to reduce recidivism by providing vocational education and workforce training for justice-impacted residents.

