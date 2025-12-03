$1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project completed after 6 years, promising safer streets

Joined by several Bronx elected officials, State DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced completion of the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project on Nov. 20, 2025.

Joined by several Bronx elected officials, State DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced completion of the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project on Nov. 20, 2025.

The three-phase, $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project was officially finished in late Nov. after having started in 2019, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

Much of the work dealt with improving truck access to the Hunts Point Market, the nation’s largest food distribution site, where more than 60% of New York City’s meat, fish and produce cycles through. Traffic and pollution around the food hub have long plagued Hunts Point, but the project’s design now diverts 13,000 trucks per day off local streets, according to Marie Therese Dominguez, State Department of Transportation Commissioner.

The project is “transformational” to improving the quality of life for South Bronx residents, said Dominguez at a Nov. 20 ceremony marking its completion.

Local elected officials also praised the work, including Council Member Rafael Salamanca, Jr., who called it “a monumental victory for the South Bronx, and a defining moment in our fight for environmental justice.”

“For decades, our community has shouldered the burden of pollution from heavy truck traffic cutting through residential streets,” Salamanca Jr. said. “As someone living with asthma, I know how deeply this has impacted our families. Redirecting thousands of trucks off our local roads, improving air quality, and reconnecting our neighborhoods is truly transformative that will pay dividends for generations to come.”

During the most recent phase of the project, which began in late 2022, the Bruckner Blvd./Sheridan Blvd. interchange received new ramps and signage to improve traffic flow. Pavement, sidewalks and bikeways along Bruckner Blvd. were also upgraded, as was lighting and safety design for pedestrians across the busy, multi-lane roadway.

The DOT also added a parking lot underneath the Bruckner Expressway with 111 spots and 24 electric vehicle charging stations.

Past work in the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project focused on revamping Bruckner Blvd., connecting neighborhoods and freeing up green space for residents to enjoy.

For instance, a new path connected Garrison Park and Concrete Plant Park, and a 15,000-square-foot green area was opened up beneath the Bronx River viaduct. Crews also created a bike path connecting Bruckner Blvd. to Randall’s Island and reconstructed 1.75 miles of the boulevard with 15 upgraded intersections.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the work will create a healthier, more pleasant South Bronx.

“Thanks to this project, we have taken thousands of trucks headed to the Hunts Point Market off local streets every day and added further fuel to the growing resurgence of the South Bronx with less congested streets, cleaner air and exciting new recreational opportunities along the Bronx River waterfront,” she said.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!