Hunts Point Market to receive $405 million for an all-electric project to reduce pollution

The overhaul of the Hunts Point Market is expected to begin construction in late 2026.

The Hunts Point Market, which distributes fresh food throughout New York City and beyond, will undergo a major modernization starting in 2026, outgoing Mayor Eric Adams announced yesterday.

The all-electric project will improve the market’s energy efficiency, with a goal of reducing local pollution for the 13,000 residents on the Hunts Point peninsula.

Other goals include opening traffic flow, reducing truck idling, supporting the market’s more than two dozen businesses and expanding refrigeration space. Bringing jobs to the Bronx is also a priority and the project is expected to create 2,000 construction jobs, according to city officials.

The 100-acre market which handles 2.5 billion pounds of food each year, is receiving significant investment from all levels of government. The city and state contributed $130 million each, and $145 million was secured through federal grants, according to officials.

Construction on the Hunts Point Market is expected to begin in late 2026, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) is now coordinating with design-construction firm Aurora-Primus to plan the facility’s needs and costs.

In the announcement, Adams said Hunts Point represents the entire city’s future direction.

“With cleaner air, cutting-edge technology, and good-paying jobs for working-class New Yorkers, the new Hunts Point Produce Market represents the smart, forward-looking investments our administration has made every day in office,” he said. “This new facility will help transport food from farms upstate to tables all across our city — reducing emissions, creating jobs, and bolstering our supply chain.”

The project was also applauded by South Bronx natives like outgoing Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., who said the Adams administration paid due attention to Hunts Point.

The neighborhood now “stands at the center of this administration’s vision for sustainability, equity, and economic growth,” Salamanca Jr. said in a statement. “As the son of a Teamsters Local 202 union member who worked at the Market for nearly two decades, this redevelopment proves that when the city leads with purpose, communities like Hunts Point don’t just catch up, they lead from the front.”

Adams released his Hunts Point Forward plan in 2022, which shared community-informed recommendations on issues in the neighborhood, including public safety, environmental justice, economic growth, transportation and more.

He also recently promoted the Blue Highways initiative to divert truck traffic from city streets onto local waterways, and Hunts Point is set to receive two new facilities for this purpose in the coming years.

