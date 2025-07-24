Borough President Vanessa Gibson lends conditional support to Kingsbridge Armory land use application

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson announced on Wednesday her conditional support for the land use changes required to redevelop the Kingsbridge Armory, bringing the project one step closer to reality.

In addition, the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the redevelopment plans, which was a required step for the historic, city-owned structure.

Once completed, the long-vacant armory will feature a 17,000-person event center, a light manufacturing facility, a food hall, retail, a workforce development center, a parking garage, outdoor open space, 450 to 500 units of affordable housing, and more. It is expected to be fully completed in 2032.

Gibson’s recommendation included several caveats focused on ensuring community oversight and avoiding the displacement of existing residents and businesses.

“Success here will depend not just on what is built, but on how it is built, through deep partnerships, long-term investment, and ongoing accountability to the Bronx communities this project is meant to serve,” said Gibson in her official recommendation.

The latest approvals come after Community Board 7 voted to support the developer’s land use application in June. Gibson heard from the public via written testimony and at an in-person hearing on July 19. All 20 people who testified at the hearing were at least conditionally supportive of the project.

“The voices we heard during last week`s public hearing made it abundantly clear that Bronxites are ready to see the Kingsbridge Armory reimagined into something bold, inclusive, and enduring,” said Gibson.

Jorge Madruga, owner of city-selected developer 8th Regiment, expressed gratitude for Gibson’s support.

“After sitting vacant for nearly 30 years, the reimagined Kingsbridge Armory is one that the people of the Bronx deserve and have long fought for. We are grateful for the support and guidance Borough President Gibson has offered during this process, and we look forward to seeing it over the finish line.”

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the city’s nonprofit development arm, was also enthusiastic.

“NYCEDC is thrilled for Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s recommendation in favor of the Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment and looks forward to continuing the ULURP certification process and working with the City Planning Commission next,” said President and CEO Andrew Kimball.

“Our development partners, 8th Regiment Partners and their local partner, Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition put forward a vision that exemplifies the ‘Together for Kingsbridge Vision Plan’ and when completed, will result in a vibrant, mixed-use development with a state-of-the-art event venue space, sports fields for local youth academies, cultural and commercial space, dedicated community space and hundreds of units of permanently affordable housing.”

In addition to her support, Gibson is allocating $3 million in capital funding towards the project, which is backed by city, state and federal funding.

Approval with conditions

In her recommendation, Gibson reiterated the need for a Community Advisory Council to oversee the project over the long run, as has already been discussed by Council Member Pierina Sanchez and others. This will help ensure that the armory truly serves Kingsbridge residents, she said.

Layers of stakeholder accountability are already built into the plan, as 8th Regiment developed its plans using extensive community input gathered in the Together for Kingsbridge plan, and the longstanding nonprofit Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition negotiated a part-ownership stake in the project.

In her recommendation, Gibson said her approval is contingent upon the following conditions:

“Enforceable commitments” to local hiring and good wages, union labor, use of women- and minority-owned businesses, youth internships and other benefits for the local community

Priority for Bronx-based small businesses in the retail spaces

Incorporating shade, native plantings and ADA-accessible seating in the outdoor space, to reduce the project’s pollution impact and create a welcoming environment

Coordination with the MTA and city Department of Transportation to improve local transit and mitigate traffic congestion

A focus on youth programming and internship/work opportunities

For the housing side, Gibson called for at least 50% of the apartments to be 2- and 3-bedroom units to accommodate families. The developer currently plans for about 30% of the units to be two- or three-bedroom.

She also recommended giving housing priority to Community Board 7 residents and allocating more units at the lower end of the AMI scale. Gibson said at least half the units to be set aside for households earning 30-60% AMI, given the local median income of about $40,000. Developers had said they planned to offer units at 30%, 50%, 70% and 80% AMI ($34,020 per year up to $116,640 per year, at one-quarter of the units for each income level).

Gibson told the Bronx Times on July 23 that these recommendations will likely be implemented, especially with NWBCCC, Sanchez and other stakeholders serving as “co-pilots” to the developer.

With longstanding, trusted partners involved, “That means that other organizations … will fall in line and join us” in supporting the project,” Gibson said.

She also said it is important to make the agreements with 8th Regiment and codify them in writing to ensure continuity over future administrations.

Regarding funding, Gibson said she feels good about the $215 million in city, state and federal funding that has already been allocated for the armory and will continue looking for more.

While she remains in office, “The time is now to keep putting more money in, so that we don’t have any issues as we get closer to construction, where we don’t have all the capital we need,” she said.

Gibson’s vote marks a key step in the land use (ULURP) process, but several steps remain. Next, the City Planning Commission will hold a hearing and vote within 60 days, after which the City Council will weigh in before the matter goes to the mayor.

