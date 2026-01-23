Congress approves over $15 million in federal funding for Bronx projects

Congress approved a sweeping federal funding package that will provide more than $15 million for infrastructure, supporting improvements to infrastructure, housing and community programs in the Bronx.

The funding was secured by U.S Rep Ritchie Torres through Community Project Funding, which allows members of Congress to request federal dollars for local projects.

Torres’ office said it received more than 100 proposals and submitted 15 projects to the House Committee on Appropriations, the maximum allowed for fiscal year 2026 based on eligibility guidelines.

Torres said his office put forth applications that met the eligibility criteria for federal funding and addressed longstanding needs in the district, particularly related to public safety, public spaces, and public infrastructure.

The approved funding, totaling $15,160,000, will support a variety of projects across the 15th congressional district. The largest allocation will bring $5 million to the NYCHA Patterson Houses through the Building Line Initiative, a project aimed at remediating mold and asbestos in highly contaminated public housing.

Another $3.15 million is designated to replace 60-year old domestic waterlines beneath the Concourse Village housing development. The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development is also set to receive $2 million to provide free internet access to Section 8 households.

“It’s going to have a real impact in improving life in the Bronx and building a better Bronx,” Torres said in an interview to the Bronx Times ahead of the vote.

“Despite Republican control of Congress, I’ve been able to secure over $62 million in community project funding for the Bronx,” Torres added, referring to the total community project funding he has obtained for the borough since 2021.

The Senate is set to take a final vote on the package next week, which also includes key funding for several federal agencies, ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Other projects funded through the package include fire alarm replacements at NYCHA’s Gun Hill and Parkside Houses, library renovations at Hostos Community College, restroom upgrades at Drew Playground, resiliency improvements at Shoelace Park and hydroponic science lab equipment for Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School.

According to figures from Torres’ office, the funding approved in the current package builds on an additional $3,464,000 approved earlier this month, bringing the amount of community project funding approved for the district this year to $18,624,000.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!