Tour de Bronx brings cyclists across the borough for 32nd annual ride

Cyclists from across the tri-state area took to Bronx streets Sunday for the 32nd annual Tour de Bronx, the borough’s annual ride showcasing its history, landmarks and neighborhoods.

Around 2,000 participants, young and old, lined up along the Grand Concourse before setting off on 10, 25 and 40-mile routes through the borough.

Those riding the 25 and 40-mile routes traveled through neighborhoods across the east and west Bronx, while the 10-mile route offered a shorter option for less experienced cyclists and families.

For Denise Rosado Adusei, executive director of the Bronx Children’s Museum, it was her first time participating in the Tour de Bronx. The ride offered her a chance to experience the borough she works in from a different perspective.

“Every day I get to celebrate the Bronx,” Adusei said. “Today, I get to ride through the Bronx with children and families that are celebrating our community.”

“If I want to do something for the first time, I’m doing it in the Bronx,” she said.

It was also Clair Francis’ first time participating. Francis, who works for the American Cancer Society, one of the event’s sponsors, said she decided to join despite having limited cycling experience.

“I figured, hey, let’s put my spin class skill to the test and see if I can handle, you know, outside riding,” Francis said.

This year’s theme, “Pedaling Through History,” focused on the Bronx’s history and its contributions to the country.

The free ride, launched by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson in partnership with the Bronx Tourism Council, Bronx Economic Development Corporation and Transportation Alternatives, took riders past landmarks including Orchard Beach, Van Cortlandt Park and Woodlawn Cemetery before ending at the New York Botanical Garden.

“This year, our message is pedaling through history because we recognize the 250th anniversary of the United States of America and our borough’s contribution to that,” Gibson said before joining riders on the route.

“We ride in honor of culture, of history. Whether you are a seasoned cyclist or this is your first time, you are now a part of our Tour de Bronx family,” she said.

The event has become an annual tradition for cyclists of varying experience levels. Last year, about 4,000 people registered for the ride, while roughly 2,000 riders participated this year.

Emcee and PIX11 reporter James Ford, who has participated in the ride for years, joined cyclists on the 25-mile route.

For Camilo Perez, the Tour de Bronx has become an annual tradition. The Jersey City resident said he has participated in the ride for about 10 years and returned Sunday for the chance to ride with a large group.

“I’ve been doing this for like 10 years,” Perez said. “It’s a fun event. It’s free.”

Perez, who considers himself a cyclist, was riding the 40-mile route. He had already biked about 12 miles from Jersey City before joining the event.

“It’s pretty light,” he said of the 40-mile ride. “Just riding with a big group — it’s always fun.”

Launched in 1994, the Tour de Bronx was created in partnership with the Bronx Tourism Council to promote healthier lifestyles, alternative transportation, all while showcasing the borough’s history.

“When you’re on a bike, you are moving in the safest, healthiest, most environmental way possible through the city,” said New York City Comptroller Mark Levine at the opening ceremony.

“There’s this little race in Europe called the Tour de France, but I’m going to tell you. They may have the Alps, but we got Van Cortlandt Park. They may have the Champs-Élysées, but we got the Grand Concourse.”