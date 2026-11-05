Astor Services celebrates opening of new South Bronx mental health facility

A non-profit, community-based organization which provides mental health services for children, adolescents and families celebrated the opening of its newest facility in the borough.

Last month, Astor Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly and fully-operational behavioral health facility located at 1057 Southern Blvd. in Longwood.

The Oct. 22 ribbon-cutting of the new South Bronx facility, which opened in late April, provides mental health and trauma services for children and adults as well as families, through its new counseling and trauma recovery centers as well as its adolescent partial hospitalization program.

Core services offered at the Longwood facility include an Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program, Trauma Recovery Center and Juvenile Justice Program along with core and specialized care for individuals, groups and families.

Along with daily intensive treatment for youth ages 11-18 with serious mental concerns, evidence-based case management for families affected by violence and strengths-based case management for ages 12-26, Astor Services’ newest facility also provides therapy, psychiatric care, crisis intervention and substance abuse treatment, among other integrated behavioral health and specialized human services.

Yvette Bairan, Astor Services CEO, said the center stands for making sure more Bronx children and families can find convenient care from a trusted resource designed around their needs.

“Every[body] deserves the chance to be healthy, supported and hopeful about their future, and getting the right mental health care can be a critical part of that,” Bairan said. “We want individuals and families to know that whatever they are facing, they do not have to face it alone.”

Elected officials also expressed their support for the new center at last month’s ribbon-cutting.

Council Member Justin Sanchez (CD-17), who represents several South Bronx neighborhoods, said he’s looking forward to witnessing Astor Services continue to improve the health and wellness for the community with this new location.

“Strong communities need places where families know they can turn when they need help,” Sanchez said. “Bringing counseling, trauma recovery and intensive mental health services together here in the South Bronx means more of our neighbors can access the care they need in the community they call home.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson thanked Astor Services for deciding to expand their services in the borough along with their commitment to providing care to Bronx communities.

“We know that mental health is just as important as physical health, yet too many individuals and families continue to face barriers when seeking the care and support they need,” Gibson said.

Assembly Member Emérita Torres said that when a child is struggling with their mental health or dealing with trauma, the impact is felt by the entire family. ”

“I am really happy these mental health and trauma services are becoming more and more available,” Torres said.

Torres, who represents the Hunts Point, Soundview, Clason Point and Harding added mental health has been an issue with family and close friends and “has seen mental health struggles head on.” it is important to not be afraid or ashamed to ask for help.

“Mental health affects everyone – and there is an unfair stigma attached to people who are suffering with mental health issues,” she said.

Dr. Todd Karlin, a licensed clinical school psychologist who has been with Astor Services since 2002, said the process took about 16 months from start to finish for the new facility to come to fruition.

“When we found this space, it was love at first sight,” Karlin, who is Astor Service’s chief program officer, said. “We saw an opportunity to bring everything together into a single, consolidated program that offers a true continuum of care.”

Karlin added the newest Astor Services location already has more than 300 clients enrolled. He was also proud to say the organization, which has 35 partnerships in schools across the borough, employs a significant number of Bronx natives and residents.

According to the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, nearly half of the city’s teens who were canvassed reported having experienced some level of depressive symptoms.

In addition, 14% of studied teens reported the forgoing of mental health treatment for themselves due to challenges including cost, not knowing where to go to get help or the inconvenience of hours and locations to receive assistance.