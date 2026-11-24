As more battery storage projects are considered across New York City, residents should understand how these systems work and what would actually happen during a fire. The concerns are understandable, but there is also a lot of misinformation out there.

People sometimes look at the size of a proposed battery site and assume a bigger project means a bigger risk. That’s not how these sites work. A battery facility isn’t one giant tank of energy. It’s made up of many separate units, each sealed in its own enclosure and spaced apart from the next.

When I look at a site like this, I’m looking at how one unit behaves, because each one is built to contain a problem on its own.

In the rare case that a battery cell overheats, it can heat the cells next to it, a chain reaction firefighters call propagation or spread. Applying water from firefighting hose streams isn’t recommended – or useful – as the water-resistant enclosures prevent the water from reaching the affected batteries, so crews secure the area, keep a safe distance and let the affected unit

burn out under monitoring, and cool nearby equipment if needed.

For a hazmat crew, that’s routine. It also means there’s very little runoff to carry anything off the site. That’s also why evacuations aren’t part of a typical battery fire response. The FDNY takes charge of any incident and decides what neighbors need to do, usually by setting a perimeter around the site.

Because the fire is confined to one battery enclosure, set back from nearby buildings, there’s rarely a reason to move anyone out of their home.

Every site is planned around what surrounds it. Before approval, each project has to submit a hazard mitigation analysis that looks at what could go wrong and what sits nearby, including homes, gas stations and other buildings.

The FDNY reviews that analysis and sets the fire protections the project may need. Usually that means required distances, and fire-rated walls built to hold back heat if needed. If a project can’t meet those requirements, it doesn’t get built.

The batteries must perform a destructive fire test where the system is set on fire, on purpose, to show the fire won’t spread to nearby enclosures. Sites are monitored 24/7/365, and each has an emergency response plan the FDNY has reviewed. To date, there has never been a fire at a utility-scale storage project in New York City.

Last year I joined other former fire officials in signing a declaration that these systems are safe under New York’s standards, and I stand by it. Bronx residents have every right to ask how the fire department would respond to a problem at a project near their homes.

Under New York regulations, that answer is required, reviewed and in place before a single battery is installed. I’ve seen the requirements and I’d stand behind it on my own block.

Daniel Murray is the former deputy chief in charge of hazmat operations for the New York City Fire Department.