For hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers on Medicaid, a wheelchair, an oxygen concentrator, a hospital bed or a prosthetic limb is what makes an ordinary day possible. This equipment lets people go to work, get to school, recover at home after a hospital stay and live on their own terms. When it breaks or runs out, their lives stop until someone can fix it.

More and more often, there is no one left to call. Since 2013, New York has lost nearly a quarter of its durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers, and some counties no longer have a single one. Every closure pushes more patients onto the providers still standing, which means longer waits for deliveries, repairs and replacements. For someone who depends on a power wheelchair, a six-week wait for a repair means six weeks without the ability to move through the world.

The reason these businesses are closing is simple, and it is fixable. New York pays Medicaid managed care plans a set amount to cover each member’s care, including their medical equipment. That payment is built on the state’s own Medicaid fee schedule. Once the money reaches the plans, nothing requires them to pass it along in full. Suppliers typically receive 60 to 70 cents for every dollar the state provides for that equipment, and the plans keep the difference.

A small local supplier has no real leverage against an insurer that covers millions of people. The plans call it negotiation. For the supplier, it is a take-it-or-leave-it offer, and more of them are choosing to leave.

That is why Assemblymember Nikki Lucas and I sponsored S.8838-A/A.10576. The bill requires Medicaid managed care plans to pay DME providers at least the state’s existing Medicaid rate for the same equipment and services. It sets a floor at the rate New York itself established. The Legislature agreed, and the bill passed both houses again this year.

We have been here before. When the Governor vetoed this legislation in 2025, she pointed to a projected cost of $145 million. That estimate only looked at what plans pay out in claims and left out the other side of the ledger. The state’s own actuarial data shows New York already pays managed care plans roughly $515 million to $545 million a year to cover this equipment. Count both sides and the money to pay providers the full rate is already in the system. This bill makes sure it goes where the state intended.

The approach is familiar. New York already requires payment floors in other parts of Medicaid managed care, including behavioral health. Roughly nine other states have adopted similar protections for medical equipment after moving their Medicaid programs to managed care, and North Carolina recently extended its floor for another three years. New York would be bringing DME up to a standard we already apply elsewhere.

The health plans argue that their networks are strong and the current system works. The numbers tell a different story. A system that works would not lose a quarter of its suppliers and leave entire counties without one. Underpayment is what is shrinking this market, and a fair floor is how we keep providers in it and give patients real choices again.

Keeping these providers open also saves money where it counts. When someone can get a hospital bed and oxygen at home, they leave the hospital sooner and stay out of a nursing facility. When a wheelchair gets fixed quickly, a person avoids the falls and injuries that follow broken equipment. Few investments in Medicaid go further.

The Legislature has now passed this bill twice. I urge Governor Hochul to sign S.8838-A/A.10576 this year. New York has already set aside the money to keep Medicaid patients moving, breathing and living at home. Now we need to make sure it reaches them.

Gustavo Rivera represents the 33rd District in the New York State Senate and chairs the Senate Health Committee.