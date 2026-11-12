Hundreds turn out for Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo in the Bronx, with another coming in February

Hundreds of Bronx residents got answers on health insurance, legal planning, senior living and more at Schneps Media’s Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo at the Castle Hill YMCA on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Another expo is coming to the Bronx in February.

The free event brought insurers, hospitals, law firms, clinical trial operators and senior living providers together under one roof, in the middle of Medicare open enrollment, which runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

“We want all of our older adults to live as long as possible,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, noting she calls senior citizens “seenagers.” “We want to make sure we are lifting you up and giving you the support you need.”

“Please go to the doctor. Please take care of yourself,” Gibson said. “There are so many programs out there.” She also noted that November is Men’s Health Awareness Month, urging families to “take our men to the doctor.”

Weighing insurance choices

With open enrollment underway, insurers were busy answering questions.

“People that want to switch over from plan to plan can do that during that time,” said Michael Ventura, a marketing representative for nonprofit insurer Healthfirst. “Most of our plans are zero premium and lower copayments.”

“It’s a good way for seniors to know what’s available,” said VillageCareMAX community engagement liaison Lily Laureano, whose organization offers long-term care plans for Medicaid and Medicare members.

SBH Health System, home of St. Barnabas Hospital, shared information on Lung Cancer Awareness Month and its Access Best Care financial assistance program. Staff from CenterLight Healthcare PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), which is funded by Medicare and Medicaid, explained how the program helps older adults stay safe and independent at home.

Alec Rapp, an executive at Basil Clinical, said the company offers “the ability for everyone to participate in clinical trials,” providing transportation and patient advocates.

“We want to expose the community to their opportunities to be able to learn more about clinical trials and clinical research,” he said.

Planning ahead

Attorneys at the expo urged residents to know their rights and get their documents in order.

“We are a law firm that connects with the elderly community to help and advise them on their rights,” said Napoli Shkolnik firm relations associate Leslye Almonte. “Laws change every day. It’s important to keep your knowledge about the law up to date.”

Ronald Fatoullah, a partner at Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone and chair of its elder law practice group, said wills, trusts, powers of attorney and healthcare proxies are all important. “Plan ahead,” he advised. “Don’t wait until something happens.”

He noted that a will does not cover assets already in a living trust or determine who receives life insurance payouts, so people should name beneficiaries for those and for retirement accounts.

Ken Koranyi, life plan advisor for RiverSpring Living, said planning helps people maintain their standard of living.

“We don’t know what the future holds,” he said. “You want to continue with the lifestyle you’re currently living.”

RiverSpring is building River’s Edge, which it bills as New York City’s first life plan community, on its 32-acre Riverdale campus. Residents of the 260-apartment building, set to open in late 2028 or early 2029, will have guaranteed access to higher levels of care if their health changes.

For Bronx resident Dawna Jones, the expo was a chance to find help on everything from finances to physical health.

“We may make a dollar too much, so we don’t get Medicaid,” Jones said. “This event helps us to decide who can help us as we age.”

She said she came looking for help with estate planning. “Most people don’t do that,” she said. “And at the end it becomes [a] problem.”

Residents who missed the expo will have another chance in February, when the Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo returns to the Bronx.

Details and free registration will be posted at SchnepsEvents.com.