SOMOS Social Care Network, Fordham University host Summer Mercado to connects Bronx families with food, housing and healthcare resources

SOMOS Social Care Network and Fordham University hosted Summer Mercado on July 7. Summer Mercado is a new community event which aims to promote healthier lifestyles to hundreds of Bronx residents.

Summer Mercado enlisted athletes, health advocates, local leaders, and community-based organizations to help inform families about SOMOS’ new program which offers housing assistance, transportation, food and personalized case management to Medicaid members.

In New York, all Medicaid members can receive health-related social needs services.

Yokastheline (Yoki) Alejo, a SOMOS community care employee who led an arts and crafts station for youth at the event, was moved by the amount of families that attended.

“I wish that this information was more attainable or available to people. They just don’t know. Having an opportunity to get people together, maybe it’s the music, be it the kids or the events, but just to get people in one room to really understand that we can help, and we can do it together. I think it’s super important,” Alejo said.

Tania Tetlow, President of Fordham University, said the university was proud to host the event, which took place on campus grounds at the Lombardi Fieldhouse. Tetlow expressed gratitude for SOMOS’ efforts to support the local community.

“We [Fordham University] have been here for almost 200 years, serving immigrant students, and first in their families to go to college. So for all the kids here today, look around, get comfortable, want you to come to school at Fordham. We want you to become a doctor who works in your community,” Tetlow said.

Summer Mercado included a live healthy cooking demonstration from chef Michelle Disla, a community fitness workout energetically led by Peloton Head Fitness Instructor Robin Arzón, giveaways, a Kids’ Fun Zone and resource booths from various wellness-focused organizations.

Baseball Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and David Ortiz played some of the games with local families before speaking in support of SOMOS’ work.

Rivera, who played in the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2013, expressed a profound love for the Bronx community and encouraged Bronxites to seek out aid from SOMOS.

“They’re always looking to help others, always looking to bless others. We’re here to promote that, to promote food that you guys need … It might be you guys don’t know that there’s a program that will provide food for families who will take advantage of it. We’re here to promote all that for you guys,” Rivera said.

Sandra Reyes, Founder and Executive Director of PATHHSEO (Programs, Advocacy Towards End of Health Disparities & Hunger via Service, Education & Outreach) enjoyed working with her volunteers at the event to hand out free food and resources to the community.

“We do not ask questions. If you come to our door, we serve you,” Reyes said.

Shanty Ramnarine handed out resources on behalf of the Dominican Women’s Development Center, where she works in the Health Promotions department. The center offers resources for women, single parents, queer people, and youth of all kinds.

“We have found that that being very inclusive is important for the community,” Ramnarine said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson also supported SOMOS’ mission.

“This Summer Mercado event speaks volume to our commitment as leaders, healthcare providers, and professional staff in the Bronx. This is a celebration of our strength and the diversity across our borough,” Gibson said.

Founder of SOMOS Social Care Network, Dr. Ramon Tallaj said he hopes Bronx residents take two things from Summer Mercado.

“One, that food is medicine. And two, there’s help here.”

Maurice Burbridge is an intern at the Bronx Times. He can be reached at mburbridge@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!