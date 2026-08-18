Geronimo’s II deli opens in Throggs Neck, honors late neighborhood icon

A beloved piece of Throggs Neck history returned to Philip Avenue with a grand opening for the sequel of a longtime neighborhood deli which closed nearly a decade ago.

Throggs Neck residents gathered at 3211 Philip Ave. on Friday, August 14 for the official grand opening of Geronimo’s II deli after holding a soft-opening earlier in the week to officially open the establishment and honor a late local icon it was named after.

Geronimo II is a restoration of the original Geronimo’s deli, an Italian-based grocery store which featured cured meats, sausages and cheeses as well as other fresh counter and pantry staple items such as pasta, spices and olive oils.

The original Geronimo’s operated for nearly 30 years and was founded and owned by late Throggs Neck resident Anthony ‘Geronimo’ DiGirolamo.

The new deli offers sandwiches, choice cold cuts, cheeses, pasta, chicken and eggplant parmigiana and other Italian food products.

The owner of the new establishment is Frank Bevilacqua, who was a neighbor of DiGirolamo’s on Clarence Avenue growing up and had a vision when he saw the same retail space for lease in the same location as the original Geronimo’s location three months ago.

“When we decided to open in the exact same location, it really didn’t make sense to change the name given all the history behind Geronimo and what he meant to the people in the area,” Bevilacqua told the Bronx Times. “It’s a tribute to him.”

Bevilacqua described DiGirolamo as having a kind-hearted personality with a dry sense of humor who took great pride in his business and loved the neighborhood.

“He wasn’t really the type to frequent the bars or go out to socialize — he cared about his store and his customers,” Bevilacqua said.

He also recalled DiGirolamo used to set up annual booze cruises from City Island every summer for family and close friends.

Established by DiGirolamo in 1988, the original Geronimo’s deli served as both a grocery store as well as a local meeting spot for Throggs Neck and nearby residents.

DiGirolamo, who got his start working in a supermarket on Crosby Avenue, owned the store during its entire tenure before he passed away at age 54 in August 2017.

The passing of DiGirolamo, who was recognized by many in the neighborhood as a legend, was viewed as a big loss for the Throggs Neck community.

In the days after his funeral, friends created a floral arrangement which stood outside of the store’s location and spelled out “shocker”, a frequent punch line DiGirolamo used in many of his jokes, according to family and friends and previously reported by the Bronx Times.

Following the passing of DiGirolamo, the establishment changed ownership and was rebranded as T&G Finest Deli & Grocery, which closed down during the pandemic.

“Everybody in the community still referred to it as ‘Geronimo’s deli’ — even when it changed ownership,” Bevilacqua said. “That’s how much it meant to the people here.”

Bevilacqua recommends the classic Italian sub as one of several sandwich choices the establishment has to offer.

Geronimo’s II also offers flower bunches for holidays, anniversaries and other occasions. According to Bevilacqua, Geronimo’s II, which is newly renovated, will have its own website and be connected to Uber Eats by the end of the month. The establishment will also carry New York Lottery tickets in the near future.

Back in June, longtime Throggs Neck resident Wally Santos posted on Instagram and expressed his enthusiasm and excitement.

“A new Italian deli is opening in my neighborhood and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Santos said in the Instagram post.

A commemorative plaque honoring DiGirolamo, which a close friend took down to Florida during relocation, was brought back to New York for it to be a part of the establishment’s atmosphere, according to Bevilacqua.

In April 2024, a street co-naming was held in dedication of DiGirolamo’s life, which renamed the intersection of Philip and Vincent avenues as ‘Anthony DiGirolamo Way’ and saw hundreds of Throggs Neck residents in attendance.