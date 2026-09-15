Hand In Hand offers Throggs Neck entrepreneurs office space without the commitment

A Bronx entrepreneur has opened a new business in Throggs Neck that will provide all the tools necessary for like-minded entrepreneurs to begin or expand their own professional buisness without the commitment of getting an office.

Nia Thomas, the CEO and founder of Hand In Hand, at 3552 East Tremont Avenue, has created flexible workplaces that are available to rent by the hour, day or week. The fully furnished luxury suites can be booked seamlessly on-demand through Hand In Hand’s member app.

Thomas’ background as a community engagement advisor for the Mayor’s Office under former Mayor Bill de Blasio and her subsequent experience with the NYC Health Department during the height of the Covid-19 epidemic led her through a journey that brought her to the affirmation of her business concept: the need for affordable workspace.

The Wakefield resident first conceived what that space would look like before enlisting a few real estate agents to show her what was available.

“An agent showed me a listing for a fully built-out space near Lafayette Avenue that was formerly a spa. It was exactly what I was looking for,” Thomas said.

A few months after signing the lease, Hand In Hand opened for business on July 3. The facility offers four different boutique private workshop options, as well as a waiting room and a refreshment area.

The Wellness & Medspa Suite is a tranquil, upscale sanctuary designed exclusively for esthetics, bodywork therapists and beauty professionals ready for direct client treatments.

The Media & Content Studio is a sound dampened studio space, optimized for modern podcasters, digital video creation, brand influencers and agency batch production.

The Professional Private Office offers a secure administrative space with open network computer lounges engineered for remote corporate professionals, consultants, and legal advisors.

“At Hand In Hand, we believe space is only the foundation. We are an integrated network model and community hub built intentionally for upward mobility, local sustainability, and long-term socioeconomic growth,” Thomas explained in her brochure.

“By uniting professionals, practitioners, and local citizens, our platform transforms real estate into an impactful neighborhood resource,” she said.

Already some of the flex spaces have been rented. For example, a board-certified family nurse practitioner dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based primary care, is renting the Medical Exam Suite week to week. A Mt. Sinai Hospital child counsellor sees her private clients every Saturday and Sunday in the Professional Private Office.

The Monday to Saturday, from 9 AM to 6 PM workspace fees is as follows: the hourly room rate runs between $35 and $55 an hour and full business days are charged between $45 for the professional office, up to $150 for the Media space. Evening hours are available from 6 to 10 PM and run between $65 to $150 for the 4-hour session; Sundays are available half day ($95 to $125) and full day ($195) and weekly, 24-hour access is $300 per week.

Call Thomas at (347) 621-0090 to arrange a tour.