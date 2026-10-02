Housing lottery launched for 11 units in Fordham, rent starts at $1,025

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New York City recently started an affordable housing lottery for 11 total units in Fordham.

The building has 45 total housing units, with 34 at market rate. Two of the units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $67,840. Another three units are for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $101,760. Three other units are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680. The last three units are meant for those who earn 90% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $152,640.

One of the apartments at 40% of the area median income is a one-bedroom unit, which can house up to three people. The monthly rent is $1,025. Those living in this unit must combine to earn between $41,726 and $61,080 a year.

The other apartment at 40% of the area median income is a three-bedroom unit, capable of housing up to seven people. Rent costs $1,368 a month. The required annual household income is $58,046 to $84,160.

Two one-bedroom units are available at 60% of the area median income. The units cost $1,632 a month in rent. The annual household income must range from $62,538 to $91,620.

A two-bedroom unit accounts for the last apartment available at 60% of the annual median income. Rent is $1,933 a month. Up to five people can live there, as long as they combine to earn $75,120 to $109,920 annually.

There is a one-bedroom unit available in the housing lottery to those earning 80% of the area median income. Occupants of the unit would need to pay $2,240 a month in rent and combine for an annual income that is between $83,383 and $122,160.

Two-bedroom units make up the other two apartments at 80% of the area median income. Rent is $2,662 a month. The annual household income must be between $100,115 and $146,560.

One studio is among those available at 90% of the area median income. The monthly rent is $2,315. No more than two people can occupy this unit, and they must combine for an annual income that ranges from $85,132 to $122,130.

The last two apartments at 90% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which cost $2,936 a month in rent. The annual household income for residents of one of these units must total between $109,509 and $164,880.

Amenities available to residents of this building include bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed inside. While tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the electric heat and stove, the hot water is included in the rent.

The property is within close proximity to the Kingsbridge Road subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains, the Fordham train station, which provides service for the Harlem, New Canaan and New Haven lines, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx9, Bx12, Bx12-SBS, Bx15, Bx22, Bx28, Bx34, Bx38, Bx41, BxM4 and 62 lines.

Other notable nearby features include St. James Park, Poe Park, P.S. 246 Poe Center, P.S. 469X The Bronx School for Continuous Learners, P.S./I.S. 54, Fordham Preparatory School and Fordham University.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 354 E. 194th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 23. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 354 E 194th Apartments, c/o Taxace NY LLC, 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205.