Housing lottery begins for 15 units in Crotona Park East, rent starts at $2,040

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New York City has launched an affordable housing lottery for 15 units at 1718 Crotona Park E. in Crotona Park East.

The new 9-story mixed-use building features 73 total housing units, with 58 at market rate. All 15 units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680.

Ten of the units in the housing lottery are studios. The monthly rent for one of these units is $2,040. No more than two people can occupy a studio, and they must combine for an annual income that ranges from $75,703 to $108,560.

There is a single one-bedroom unit available in the housing lottery with a $2,173 monthly rent. Up to three people can live in this unit, as long as they combine to earn between $81,086 and $122,160 a year.

Another two apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units. Rent is $2,583 a month for one of these units. As many as five people can fit in a two-bedroom unit. The annual household income for one of these units must be between $97,406 and $146,560.

The last two apartments set aside in the housing lottery are three-bedroom units. These units cost $2,962 a month in rent. Up to seven people can live in one of these three-bedroom units, as long as their combined annual income ranges from $112,698 to $168,320.

One pet is allowed per unit at 1718 Crotona Park E. The pet must weigh no more than 30 pounds. There is no pet deposit required. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat. However, hot water is included in the rent.

Notable amenities for residents of this property include bike storage lockers, shared laundry rooms, a recreation room, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is prohibited inside the building.

The property is a short walk from the 174th Street subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains. Additional mass transportation is accessible within close proximity to the property via bus stops for the Bx11, Bx19 and Bx21 lines. Other notable nearby features include Crotona Park, Eae J. Mitchell Park, the Seabury Playground, P.S. 61 Francisco Oller, the Bold Charter School, I.S. 190 The Environmental Science, Mathematics and Technology School and the East Bronx Academy for the Future.

Leandro Nils Dickson Architect, LLC, designed the 9-story building. The structure was developed by Yonah Grunhut of Grun Group LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 1718 Crotona Park E. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sept. 22. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 1718 Crotona Park East Apartments, c/o Taxace NY LLC, 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206.