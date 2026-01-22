Photos: Habitat for Humanity NYC and Westchester County perform restoration work at Crotona Park East church to mark MLK Day of Service

Volunteers worked to help restore the All Souls Evangelical Church in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County brought volunteers together on Monday, Jan. 19, to help restore All Souls Evangelical Church, located at 1701 Vyse Ave. in Crotona Park East.

This effort, which was centered on service, reflection and meaningful community impact, saw volunteers from youth, faith-based and campus groups spend the day restoring the historic church by painting the interior and creating vibrant murals.

“Dr. King taught us that greatness is found in service, and today we honor that legacy by coming together to uplift one another,” Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County CEO Sabrina Lippman said.

“This work is about more than restoring a building. It’s about strengthening community, affirming dignity and turning the dream of justice and opportunity into action. When we serve together, we help build a future where everyone has a place to thrive.”

All Souls Evangelical Church is located adjacent to the site of a future affordable housing development from Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County, at 1703 Vyse Ave. The assistance provided to the church reflects Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County’s long-term commitment to improving and investing in the surrounding community.

The event was led by Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President Matthew Dunbar and attorney and All Souls Evangelical Church Pastor Pura De Jesus Coniglio. They were able to reconnect the legacy of Dr. King to Habitat for Humanity’s main goal of advancing housing equity and social justice while also emphasizing that service is a vital tool to turn the dream of opportunity and dignity into meaningful, lasting action.

A tradition for 25 years, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is part of Habitat for Humanity’s nationwide effort to mobilize volunteers to help support affordable homeownership advocacy and hands-on projects that create lasting local impact.