Permits filed for residential building with 38 units in Crotona Park East

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story residential building that would feature 38 housing units on the vacant lot at 1537 Vyse Ave. in Crotona Park East.

The proposed building would be 74 feet tall and have 23,104 square feet of residential space. With an average unit scope of 608 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals.

Additional planned features at the property include a cellar and a rear yard that would be 46 feet long. The 174th Street subway station is not far from the property, providing service for the 2 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx11, Bx19, Bx21 and Bx35 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 1537 Vyse Ave. include the Commonpoint Bronx Center, the Seabury Playground, Eae J. Mitchell Park, Starlight Park, Crotona Park, P.S. 61 Francisco Oller, P.S. 66 School of Higher Expectations, I.S. 190 The Environmental Science, Mathematics and Technology School and Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom High School.

The building applications were submitted by Gedalya Feldman. According to those applications, the architect of record is Leandro Nils Dickson (LND) Architect.

Since there is no structure occupying 1537 Vyse Ave., demolition permits will likely not be needed for the project. An estimated completion date of the building has not yet been provided.