Permits filed for 6-story residential building with 57 units in Crotona Park East

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 57 housing units at 1794 Clinton Ave. in the Crotona Park East neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 60 feet tall and yield 38,063 square feet of space across the 57 units. With an average unit scope of 667 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the units, other planned features of the building include a cellar and a penthouse. There are multiple schools within close proximity of the property, including the East Tremont Child Care and Development Center, P.S. 211: The Bilingual School, KIPP Freedom Middle School and I.S. X318: The School of Mathematics, Science and Technology Through the Arts. Other nearby features include the Fairmount Playground, Prospect Playground, Admiral Farragut Playground and Crotona Park. There is also a bus stop in the area for the Bx17 line.

The building applications were submitted by Franc Gjini of Paramount Homes Management. The listed architect of record for this project is Jakov Saric of Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C.

A 2-story building currently occupies 1794 Clinton Ave. Demolition permits were filed for the property in February, in anticipation of this new project. An estimated date for construction of the new building to wrap up has not yet been provided.