Permits filed for residential building with 57 units in Crotona Park East

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 7-story residential building with 57 housing units at 1563 Boone Ave. in the Crotona Park East section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 85 feet tall and span 38,916 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 683 square feet, the 57 apartments will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the housing units, the permits also call for the property to feature a cellar and a rear yard 27 feet in length. Multiple train stations can be found near the property. This includes the 174th Street, Freeman Street and West Farms Square East-Tremont Avenue subway stations, which each provide service for the 2 and 5 trains, and the Elder Avenue, Whitlock Avenue and Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway stations, which all provide service for the 6 train.

Bus stops can be found near 1563 Boone Ave. for the Bx4, Bx4A, Bx11, Bx19, Bx21, Bx27, Bx35 and Bx36 lines. Also within close proximity to the property are the Bronx River Greenway, Crotona Park, Starlight Park and P.S. 66 School of Higher Expectations.

The building applications were submitted by Moses Freund of The Vaja Group. The architect of record is listed as LND Architect.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 1563 Boone Ave. There has not been an announced date for the construction of the proposed new building to wrap up.