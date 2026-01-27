Upcoming 8-story mixed-use building in Crotona Park East nearing topping out

The new building being made at 1723 Boston Rd. in Crotona Park East.

Construction of an 8-story mixed-use building with 98 rental units is nearing the topping-out phase at 1723 Boston Rd. in Crotona Park East.

The structure currently stands 6 stories tall and a framework is in place for the seventh floor. The construction crews are framing out the fenestration with metal studs and insulation boards behind the scaffolding and netting.

At the current pace of construction work, the topping out may be completed within the next two weeks.

When completed, the building will be 85 feet tall and span 99,425 square feet, including 21,097 square feet of commercial space. In addition to the commercial space and the 98 rental units, which will have an average unit scope of 799 square feet, the property will also feature a cellar level with 50 enclosed parking spaces.

The completed building will feature a U-shaped massing with a setback on the eighth floor at the main eastern elevation. The northern and western faces will also have additional setbacks on the lower levels. There will be a flat roof with a multifaceted bulkhead.

Before construction began on 1723 Boston Rd., the property had been home to the Dover Theater since the 1930s. After the theater’s closure in the 1980s, the Neo-Gothic style building was converted into a church. The old building was demolished in 2025.

The new building is being constructed by Watermark Capital Group, with support from a $25 million loan provided by Oak Funding last July. Kao Hwa Lee Architects designed the new structure.

The property is within close proximity to the West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx9, Bx11, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx36, Bx40 and Bx42 lines. Crotona Park is near the property as well.