Housing lottery launches for four units in Melrose, rent starts at $2,000

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New York City has launched an affordable housing lottery for four units at 936 College Ave. in Melrose.

The 5-story residential building has 16 total units, with 12 at market rate. Each of the four units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 70% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680.

Two of the units in the housing lottery are studios. The monthly rent is $2,000. No more than two people can occupy one of these units. The annual household income must range from $76,629 to $108,560.

The other two apartments are one-bedroom units. Rent is $2,092 a month. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn between $82,149 and $122,160 a year.

Each residential unit at 936 College Ave. has energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Pets are not allowed in the building, but exceptions can be made for service animals. Tenants will be responsible for internet and cable services, as well as electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities available to residents include common area WiFi, security cameras, an accessible entrance, a pedestrian-friendly walk score and outdoor areas, including an outdoor terrace.

There are multiple mass transportation outlets in close proximity to the property, including the Melrose train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx6, Bx6-SBS, Bx13, Bx32, Bx41 and Bx41-SBS lines. There are also multiple schools close to the property, including P.S. 35 Franz Siegel, Family Life Academy Middle School, Mott Hall Science and Technology Academy, Bronx Early College Academy and Academic Leadership Charter School. The Melrose Library and Concourse Plaza shopping mall are also nearby.

The building was designed by EwingCole and developed by Ameriland Brook LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at One River Park must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sept. 30. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 936 College Ave Apartments, c/o Regtime, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.