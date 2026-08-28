Housing lottery underway for nine units in Port Morris, rent starts at $1,812

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New York City has opened an affordable housing lottery for nine units in a mixed-use building at 132 Brown Pl. in the Port Morris neighborhood of the Bronx.

The 5-story building features 44 total housing units, with 35 at market rate. All nine units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680.

Two of units set aside are studios. The monthly rent for the studios is $1,812. No more than two people can occupy one of these units. The annual household income must range from $67,886 to $108,560.

Another two apartments in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units. These units cost $2,283 a month in rent. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn between $84,858 and $122,160 a year.

The last five apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units, which are capable of housing up to five people. Rent for one of these units is $2,713 a month. Those living in one of these units must combine for an annual income between $101,863 and $146,560.

Amenities available to residents include outdoor recreational space, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Pets are not allowed in the building, but exceptions can be made for service animals. Smoking is not allowed under any circumstances. While hot water is included in the rent, tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the heat and the stove.

The property is within close proximity to the Brook Avenue and Cypress Avenue subway stations, which both provide service for the 6 train, as well as bus stops for the Bx17 and Bx33 lines. Other notable features found nearby include Pulaski Park, Playground 134, the Millbrook Playground, the Lozada Playground, the Ranaqua Playground, P.S. 43 Jonas Bronck, P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt Elementary School, Mott Haven Academy Charter School and the South Bronx Charter School for International Cultures and the Arts.

Boaz M. Golani Architect designed the building. The structure is being developed by Lefko Capital Group.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 132 Brown Pl. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sept. 17. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 132 Brown Place Apartments, c/o Taxace NY LLC, 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206.