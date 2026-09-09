Housing lottery running for 227 units at One River Park in Mott Haven, rent starts at $1,936

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is now in progress for 227 residential units at One River Park, located at 355 Exterior St. in Mott Haven.

The two-tower residential complex has 714 total units, with 487 at market rate. Of the 227 units set aside in the housing lottery, 76 are intended for those earning 70% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $118,720, while the other 151 are reserved for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $220,480.

One-bedroom units account for 63 of the apartments set aside for those earning 70% of the area median income. These units cost $1,936 a month in rent. Up to three people can reside in one of these units, as long as the annual household income ranges from $73,783 to $106,890.

The other 13 apartments at 70% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. Rent is $2,297 a month for one of these units. As many as five people can live in one of these units. The annual household income must be between $87,600 and $128,240.

Studios make up the first 29 units at 130% of the area median income. The monthly rent is $2,500. No more than two people can occupy one of these units, and they must combine to earn between $91,475 and $176,410 a year.

There are 91 one-bedroom units at 130% of the area median income. One of these units costs $2,600 a month in rent. The required annual household income is $95,726 to $198,510.

The last 31 apartments at 130% of the area median income are two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $2,850. Those living in one of these units must combine to earn between $106,560 and $238,160 a year.

Each residential unit at One River Park has high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Residents are allowed to have one pet per unit, as long as it weighs no more than 30 pounds. There is no pet deposit required. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the stove and heat. Hot water will be included in the rent.

Other amenities available to residents of One River Park include a lobby lounge, a sky lobby, bike storage, storage lockers, a package room, a fitness center, a pet spa, a yoga studio, a spin studio, a game room, a golf simulator, a movie theater, an indoor pickleball court, a party room, a children’s playroom, an outdoor pool, rooftop terraces with grill stations, a shared laundry room, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

One River Park is within close proximity to the University Heights train station, which provides service for the Hudson line, as well as bus stops for the Bx12, Bx12-SBS and BxM3 lines.

Hill West Architects designed the building. One River Park is being developed by the Lightstone Group, under the 355 Exterior Street Associates LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at One River Park must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sept. 24. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to One River Park, c/o Taxace NY LLC, 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206.