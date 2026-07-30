Housing lottery in progress for 11 units across two buildings in Kingsbridge, rent starts at $2,954

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A housing lottery is currently running for 11 total units across two residential buildings at 2838 Webb Ave. and 2840 Webb Ave. in Kingsbridge.

The buildings, which are each four stories tall, have 16 total units, with 5 being at market rate. Each of the 11 units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $220,480.

Seven of the apartments in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units. Rent is $2,954 a month. No more than three people can occupy one of these units, and they must combine to earn between $106,903 and $198,510 a year.

The other four apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units, which are capable of housing up to five people. The monthly rent is $3,187. The required annual household income is $116,812 to $238,160.

Apartments in these buildings have air conditioning, energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. While pets are not allowed, exceptions can be made for service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat.

These buildings also have doorstep recycling collection, security cameras, an accessible entrance and gated access. The area also has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with the property within close proximity to the Jerome Park Reservoir shoreline, Washington’s Walk, the Fort #4 Playground, the Strong Street Playground and the Riverbend Playground. Multiple schools are found nearby, including P.S. 86 The Kingsbridge Heights School, P.S. 310 Marble Hill, the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music, the International School for Liberal Arts, Kingsbridge International High School, the High School of American Studies at Lehman College and the Marie Curie School for Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions. There are bus stops in the area for the Bx3, Bx9, Bx22 and BxM3 lines.

Badaly Architects designed the buildings at 2838 and 2840 Webb Ave. The buildings were developed by Eric Delafraz, under the Webb Avenue 1 LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2838 Webb Ave. and 2840 Webb Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Aug. 17. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2838 and 2840 Webb Avenue, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.