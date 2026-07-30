Housing

Construction completed on Crotona Belmont Senior Housing mixed-use building with 134 units

By Ethan Marshall
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crotona belmont senior housing
Crotona Belmont Senior Housing at 1883 Crotona Ave. in Crotona.
Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Construction has wrapped up on Crotona Belmont Senior Housing, a 10-story mixed-use building with 134 rental units at 1883 Crotona Ave. in Crotona.

The building’s facade is composed of white, gray and beige metal paneling and charcoal-hued brick surrounding a grid of windows with black frames. The eighth and tenth stories feature setbacks on the massing, culminating in a flat roof topped with a photovoltaic canopy. The wider southeastern elevation has the main entrance.

Each housing unit features high-end countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, a patio or balcony, smart controls for heating and cooling, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Of the 134 units, 92 were reserved for seniors at least 62 years of age in a housing lottery that ran through the end of January. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove. However, heat and hot water are included in the rent.

Additional amenities include a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, a gymnasium, a yoga/dance studio, a spa, a community center, a media room, a party room, a recreation room, an outdoor terrace, community events and classes, security cameras, a security guard, a recycling center, a green space, package lockers, a virtual doorman, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed.

There are multiple forms of mass transportation near Crotona Belmont Senior Housing, including the Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, and bus stops for the Bx9, Bx11, Bx15, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41+ and Bx42 lines.

The area around the property has a pedestrian-friendly walk score. Among the notable nearby outdoor areas are the Quarry BallfieldsCrotona ParkWalter Gladwin ParkRichman (Echo) ParkVidalia Park, the Prospect Playground, the Admiral Farragut Playground and the Belmont Playground.

Schools close to the property include P.S. 57 The Crescent SchoolJ.H.S. 118 The William W. Niles SchoolI.S. 339, the School of Science and Applied LearningValidus Preparatory Academy and Bronx Preparatory Charter School.

Crotona Belmont Senior Housing was designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by SEBCO Development.

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