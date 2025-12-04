Housing lottery launches for 92 units for seniors at Crotona Belmont Senior Housing, rent at 30% of monthly income

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 92 units for seniors at least 62 years of age at Crotona Belmont Senior Housing, located at 1883 Crotona Ave. in Crotona.

This 10-story residential building has 134 total housing units, with 42 being at market rate. Of the 92 set aside for the housing lottery, 10 are intended for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $81,000, while the other 82 are for those earning 60% of the area median income and an asset limit of $97,200. At least one of the residents must be 62 years of age or older. The monthly rent for all the units in the housing lottery is 30% of the monthly income of the eligible tenants.

Five of the units at 50% of the area median income are studios. No more than two people can reside in one of these units. They must combine to earn up to $64,800 a year.

The other five apartments at 50% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. Up to three people can live in each unit, as long as they combine for an annual income that does not exceed $72,900.

The first 43 units at 60% of the area median income are studios, with a required annual household income of no more than $77,760. The other 39 apartments are one-bedroom units, with the residents in each unit required to have an annual income of $87,480.

Each unit at Crotona Belmont Senior Housing has high-end countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, a patio or balcony, smart controls for heating and cooling, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove.

Other amenities available at Crotona Belmont Senior Housing include a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, a gymnasium, a yoga/dance studio, a spa, a community center, a media room, a party room, a recreation room, an outdoor terrace, community events and classes, security cameras, a security guard, a recycling center, a green space, package lockers, a virtual doorman, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed at the property.

The area around the property has a pedestrian-friendly walk score. Some of the notable nearby outdoor areas include the Quarry Ballfields, Crotona Park, Walter Gladwin Park, Richman (Echo) Park, Vidalia Park, the Prospect Playground, the Admiral Farragut Playground and the Belmont Playground.

There are multiple forms of mass transportation near Crotona Belmont Senior Housing. This includes the Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, and bus stops for the Bx9, Bx11, Bx15, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41+ and Bx42 lines.

Schools within close proximity to the property include P.S. 57 The Crescent School, J.H.S. 118 The William W. Niles School, I.S. 339, the School of Science and Applied Learning, Validus Preparatory Academy and Bronx Preparatory Charter School.

Magnusson Architecture and Planning designed Crotona Belmont Senior Housing. The building is being developed by SEBCO Development.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Crotona Belmont Senior Housing must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 30. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Crotona Belmont Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.