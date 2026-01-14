$12M reconstruction of Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square completed in Hunts Point

Several community members and leaders marked the completion of the newly reconstructed Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $12 million reconstruction of Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square in Hunts Point was recently completed, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday, Jan. 8.

The project, which was managed by the New York City Department of Design and Construction for the Parks Department and Department of Transportation, made Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square a versatile public space while also calming traffic and improving pedestrian safety features.

“Our streets and plazas must put people first, creating places that are safe, welcoming and easy to navigate,” NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said. “This project improves safety and delivers a world-class public space in Hunts Point that truly belongs to the community—and I thank DDC and Parks for their dedicated partnership.”

Prior to the reconstruction, many felt Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square had safety issues. This was reinforced by a study that found two of the three intersections at the site had high rates of pedestrian-vehicular conflict, including long crossing distances, high incidents of illegal left and U-turns and inadequate signage.

The reconstruction project addressed these concerns by realigning the roadway to reduce traffic flow on East 163rd Street and adding a new traffic lane on Hunts Point Avenue.

“Thriving open space is essential in our city, and the redesign of Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square has beautified a vital community hub while increasing its safety and accessibility,” NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa said.

“We’re grateful to DDC and DOT for their partnership in completing this important project, which makes the plaza a more dynamic public space while reducing traffic flow and enhancing safety for pedestrians and drivers alike.”

Bus traffic was eased in the area thanks to new roadway upgrades and the addition of a bus shelter to help make transfers, rider pickups and loading much smoother. Access was also facilitated to the Hunts Point Avenue subway station.

Upgrades were made to the surrounding street and traffic lights as well. Other notable installations included new DOT wayfinding signage, nearly 30 ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, 35,000 square feet of sidewalk, 3,500 feet of curb and 1.2 acres of asphalt. The area is also safer for cyclists, thanks to connections to the bike lane network.

Among the additions made to the plaza itself were new light poles, seating, ten trees, a bottle filler, a drinking water fountain, bike racks and moveable planters. Local water mains were upgraded as well. Eight fire hydrants were added, along with ten catch basins to improve drainage.

“Today is a testament to how investing in our infrastructure can transform a community for the better,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said.

“The Del Valle Square project improves safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers while creating a public space that reflects the Hunts Point community’s character, culture and creativity. The reconstruction of Del Valle Square introduces new seating, green spaces and community-cultivated art, allowing residents to gather safely and take pride in their neighborhoods. I look forward to supporting more spaces like these in our borough to promote a healthier, inclusive and safe environment for Bronx residents of all backgrounds.”

Not only was the work completed on time, but it was done so with 20% of the $14.8 million allocated budget to spare. As a result, taxpayers saved $2.8 million.

“Del Valle Square and the surrounding area has been completely transformed, making it a more beautiful and safer place and also helping people access nearby public transportation,” NYC Department of Design and Construction Acting Commissioner Eduardo del Valle said.

“We are very proud to have completed this project on time and $2.8 million under budget, saving taxpayers’ dollars. I thank the DDC project team that did a great job and our partners at DOT and Parks for working with us on this important project.”

“This project reimagines Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square as a true community hub—one that is safer, greener and easier to navigate for everyone who lives, works and travels through Hunts Point,” Assemblymember Emerita Torres said.

“By redesigning traffic patterns, shortening pedestrian crossings, improving transit access and adding ADA-compliant infrastructure, we’ve created a more welcoming public space that better serves the neighborhood. Completing this work on schedule and under budget is a testament to strong interagency collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality projects for New Yorkers.”

“The redesign of Del Valle Square took serious communication and collaboration between multiple city agencies, partners and the community,” Council Member Justin Sanchez said.

“The results of their effort speaks for itself. As we enter this new year, with a new council and a new administration, we need to look at Del Valle Square as an example to follow for all future projects and projects which are currently in motion.”