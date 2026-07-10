Housing lottery running for 18 units in Belmont, rent starts at $1,368

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is currently in progress for 18 units at 2351 Lorillard Pl. in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx.

The 9-story residential building has 90 total housing units, with 72 being at market rate. Five of the 18 units set aside are intended for those earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $67,840. Another 11 are for those earning 70% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $118,720. The last two units set aside for the housing lottery are meant for those earning 100% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $169,600.

All five apartments at 40% of the area median income are three-bedroom units, which can each fit households of up to seven people. The monthly rent is $1,368. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn between $58,046 and $84,160 a year.

Five of the apartments at 70% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which are capable of housing up to five people. Rent is $2,297 a month. The required annual household income for one of these units is $87,600 to $128,240.

The other six apartments at 70% of the area median income are three-bedroom units. The rent is $2,631 a month and the annual income for residents of one of these units must total $101,349 to $147,280.

Both apartments at 100% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which can house no more than three people. The rent for one of these units is $2,762 a month. Households must combine to earn $101,280 to $152,700 a year.

Each unit has air conditioning and high-end countertops and finishes. Residents are allowed to have one pet under 30 pounds. No pet deposit is required. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat, while hot water is included in the rent.

Other available amenities at the property include bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, security cameras, an elevator, an accessible entrance and an outdoor terrace. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

There are bus stops within close proximity to the property for the Bx15 and Bx41 lines. Other notable nearby features include Columbus Square, Ciccarone Park, the Thorpe Family Playground, the Bathgate Playground, P.S. 23 The New Children’s School, P.S. 59 The Community School of Technology, P.S. 85 Great Expectations, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and M.S. 45 Thomas C. Giordano.

The building was designed by Leandro Nils Dickson Architect. It is being developed by Westbridge Realty Group.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2351 Lorillard Pl. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by July 24. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2351 Lorillard Place, c/o 5 Star Affordable Inc., 139 Tompins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206.