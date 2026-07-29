Housing lottery running for six units in adjacent Norwood residential buildings, rent starts at $2,696

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New York City is running a housing lottery for six total units across two adjoining residential buildings at 3312 Decatur Ave. and 3314 Decatur Ave. in Norwood.

These buildings, both four stories tall, have seven units each, for a total of 14. Eight of these units are at market rate. All six units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $220,480.

Four of the apartments set aside are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $2,696. No more than three people can occupy one of these units, and they must combine for an annual income ranging from $96,755 to $198,510.

The other two apartments are two-bedroom units. Up to five people can reside in one of these units. Rent is $3,027 a month. The annual household income must be between $109,509 and $238,160.

One pet is allowed per unit. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity.

The property is within close proximity to the Williams Bridge train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, the Norwood subway station, which provides service for the D train, the Gun Hill Road subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx28, Bx34, Bx38, Bx39, Bx41 and Bx41-SBS lines.

Other notable nearby areas include the Mosholu Library, the Williamsbridge Oval, the Whalen Playground, P.S. 41 The Gun Hill Road School, P.S. 56 The Norwood Heights School, P.S. 94 The Kings College School and Success Academy Charter School Norwood Elementary.

Badaly Architect designed both buildings. The structures were developed by Cherryann Sankar of 3312 Decatur CS LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 3312 Decatur Ave. and 3314 Decatur Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Aug. 13. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 3312-3314 Decatur Avenue Apartments, c/o Your Neighborhood Housing LLC, 2565 Bronxwood Ave., Bronx, NY 10469.