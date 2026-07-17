Housing lottery underway for 169 units at Starhill Phase II in Morris Heights, rent starts at $777

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An affordable housing lottery recently launched for all 169 units at Starhill Phase II, located at 51 Featherbed Ln. in the Morris Heights neighborhood of the Bronx.

The 6-story residential building’s 169 housing units include 55 for those earning 40% of the area median income and with a $67,840 asset limit, 56 for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $84,800 and 58 for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $101,760.

Four of the units at 40% of the area median income are studios, which can house no more than two people each. The monthly rent is $777. Those living in one of these units must combine to make between $30,446 and $54,280 a year.

There are 24 one-bedroom units at 40% of the area median income. Up to three people can reside in one of these units. Rent is $980 a month. The required annual household income for these residences is $37,920 to $61,080.

Another 20 apartments at 40% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can fit households of up to five people. These units cost $1,165 a month in rent and call for an annual household income ranging from $45,669 to $73,280.

The last seven apartments at 40% of the area median income are three-bedroom units, which are capable of fitting households of up to seven people. These units cost $1,334 a month in rent. Occupants of a unit must combine to earn $52,903 to $84,160 a year.

Four studios are available at 50% of the area median income, with a monthly rent of $1,010. Residents of one of these units must combine to make $38,435 to $67,850 a year.

The next 24 apartments at 50% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which cost $1,271 a month in rent. The annual household income must range from $47,898 to $76,350.

Two-bedroom units account for 20 of the apartments set aside at 50% of the area median income. These units cost $1,514 a month in rent and require an annual household income of between $57,635 and $91,600.

Eight three-bedroom units round out the last apartments at 50% of the area median income. Rent is $1,738 a month. Residents of one of these units must be making $66,755 to $105,200 combined.

The first five apartments at 60% of the area median income are studios. The monthly rent is $1,243 and the required annual household income is $46,423 to $81,420.

There are 25 one-bedroom units at 60% of the area median income. These units cost $1,563 a month in rent and call for residents of a unit to combine to bring in $57,909 to $91,620 in annual income.

There are another 20 two-bedroom units available at 60% of the area median income to households that combine to make $69,635 to $109,920 a year. Rent for one of these units is $1,864 a month.

The final eight apartments at 60% of the area median income are three-bedroom units, which cost $2,142 a month in rent. Annual household income must be between $80,606 and $126,240.

Housing units at Starhill Phase II feature energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors, intercommunication devices, free in-unit broadband Wi-Fi and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove, while the owner pays for the heat and hot water, which are included in the rent.

Other notable amenities available to residents of Starhill Phase II include a card-operated communal laundry room, bike storage lockers, security cameras, a security guard, an on-site superintendent, a resident lounge, a rear yard, a landscaped terrace, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply for use of the laundry room. Smoking is not allowed inside Starhill Phase II.

Starhill Phase II is accessible via public transportation, including the Mount Eden Avenue and 176th Street subway stations, which provide service for the 4 train, the 174th Street-175th Street subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32 and Bx36 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to Starhill Phase II include Hayden Lord Park, the Galileo Playground, the Half-Nelson Playground, the Jennie Jerome Playground, the Jerome Skate Park, the Goble Playground, Passages Academy, KIPP All Middle School and the Academy for Language and Technology.

Marvel Architects designed Starhill Phase II. The building is being developed by Bronx Pro Group LLC and the non-profit organization Services for the UnderServed.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Starhill Phase II must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sep. 8. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Starhill Phase II, c/o Bronx Pro Group, 1605 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Bronx, NY 10453.