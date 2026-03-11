Housing lottery underway for 37 units at La Olazul in Mount Hope, rent starts at $1,274

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched an affordable housing lottery for 37 units at the affordable and supportive housing development La Olazul, located at 1940 Jerome Ave. in Mount Hope.

This 13-story development will have 115 total housing units. All 37 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200.

Studios account for 29 of the units set aside. The monthly rent for these apartments is $1,274. No more than two people can occupy a unit, and they must combine to earn $47,486-$77,760 a year.

Another six are one-bedroom units, which cost $1,604 a month in rent. Up to two people can reside in one of these units. The annual household income for one of these units must range from $59,315-$87,480.

The last two apartments set aside are two-bedroom units. The rent is $1,907 a month. As many as five people can live in a unit. The combined annual income must be $71,109-$105,000.

Amenities available to residents of La Olazul include intercommunication devices and air conditioning in the units, laundry service, a gym, a community center, bike storage lockers, an outdoor rooftop terrace, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Pets are not allowed in the building, with the exception of service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the air conditioning and stove. Heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent.

Several sources of mass transportation are within close proximity to La Olazul. This includes the Burnside Avenue and Mount Eden Avenue subway stations, which provide service for the 4 train, the 182nd Street-183rd Street subway station, the Tremont Avenue subway station and the 174th Street-175th Street subway station, which each provide service for the B and D trains, the Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, and the Morris Heights train station, which provides service for the Hudson line.

There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32, Bx36 Bx40, Bx41, Bx41+, Bx42 and BxM4 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Jerome Skate Park, Richman (Echo) Park, Peace Park, the Cedar Playground, the Half-Nelson Playground, P.S. 9 The Ryer Avenue Elementary School, P.S. 79 The Creston Academy, I.S. 232 The Alexander Macomb School, M.S. 331 The Bronx School of Young Leaders and Bronx Community College.

STAT Architecture PC designed La Olazul. It is being developed by Vaya Development and Westhab.

Those who intend to apply for housing at La Olazul must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by May 8. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to La Olazul, c/o Westhab Inc., 8 Bashford St., Yonkers, NY 10701.