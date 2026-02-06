Less than a week left to apply for housing lottery for five units in University Heights residential building, rent starts at $1,988

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery will be coming to an end on Thursday, Feb. 12, for five units at 2216 Aqueduct Ave. in the University Heights neighborhood of the Bronx.

The 7-story residential building has 25 total housing units, with 20 being at market rate. The five set aside for the housing lottery are all intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

One of the units set aside is a studio. It has a monthly rent of $1,988. No more than two people can occupy this unit, and they must combine to earn $75,429-$103,680 annually.

Two of the apartments at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which can house up to three people. The monthly rent for these units is $2,113. The combined annual household income must range from $82,046-$116,640.

The last two apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units. The units cost $2,497 a month in rent. As many as five people can reside in one of these units. The required annual income for those living in one of these units is $100,526-$140,000.

Each housing unit will have an intercommunication device. Residents are allowed to have pets, as long as they weigh no more than 20 pounds. There is no pet deposit required. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities available at the building include assigned covered parking spaces, a shared laundry room, a recreation room, storage, an elevator and an accessible entrance. The assigned parking spaces cost $400 a month. The machines in the laundry room cost $4 per cycle. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

There are several train stations within close proximity to the property, making for convenient access to mass transportation. This includes both Fordham Road subway stations, with one providing service for the 4 train and the other providing service for the B and D trains, the 183rd Street and Burnside subway stations, which both provide service for the 4 train too, the 182nd Street-183rd Street subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains, and the University Heights train station, which provides service for the Hudson line.

Multiple bus stops are in the area as well, including those for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx12, Bx12+, Bx32, Bx40, Bx42 and BxM4 lines. Other notable nearby features include Devoe Park, St. James Park, the Cedar Playground, P.S. 9 The Ryer Avenue Elementary School, The Creston Academy, I.S. 206 Ann Mersereau, Bronx Community College and Monroe University.

The residential building at 2216 Aqueduct Ave. was designed by Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C. Joseph Rukaj developed the structure, under the Plungeri LLC.