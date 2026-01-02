Housing lottery in progress for nine units in Soundview residential building, rent starts at $2,055

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is ongoing for nine units in a 6-story residential building at 714 Beach Ave. in Soundview.

The building has a total of 41 housing units, with 32 available at market rate. All nine units set aside are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Six of the apartments set aside are one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three people each. The monthly rent for these units is $2,055. Each household’s residents must collectively earn $79,852-$116,640 a year.

Two of the apartments are two-bedroom units, capable of housing up to five people. These units cost $2,394 a month in rent. The annual household income for each unit must range from $96,583-$140,000.

The last apartment set aside is a three-bedroom unit. As many as seven people can live in this unit, as long as they combine for an annual income of $110,778-$160,720. The monthly rent there is $2,703.

Air conditioning, cable or satellite TV and intercommunication devices are available in each unit. The building also has laundry service, an elevator, a recreation room and electric car charging stations. Smoking is prohibited. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, electric heat and electric hot water.

Multiple schools are within close proximity to 714 Beach Ave., including P.S. 69 Journey Prep School, P.S. 100X Isaac Clason, P.S. 107, the Grand Concourse Academy Charter School and the Holy Cross School.

There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx5, Bx27, Bx36 and Bx39 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Soundview Library, the Story Playground, the Space Time Playground and the Icahn Community Playground.

Genc Lakaj is credited as the developer of the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 714 Beach Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 21. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 714 Beach Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211