Housing lottery in progress for 18 units in Morris Heights residential building, rent starts at $2,535

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery has been launched for 18 housing units in an 8-story residential building at 1591 Jesup Ave. in Morris Heights.

The building has 59 residential units, with 41 being at market rate. All 18 of the units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Three of the units in the housing lottery are studios. They have monthly rents of $2,535. No more than two people can reside in each unit. The annual household income must range from $90,720-$168,480.

Another 11 of the apartments are one-bedroom units. These units cost $2,635 a month in rent. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn $94,698-$189,540 a year.

The last four apartments are two-bedroom units, which can house as many as five people. Rent for these residences is $2,888 a month. The annual combined household income must add up to $104,846-$227,500.

Each residential unit at 1591 Jesup Ave. has high-end countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the air conditioning and an electric stove. Heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent.

Other amenities available at the property include assigned covered parking spaces, security cameras and an elevator. Additional fees apply for the assigned covered parking spaces. Smoking is prohibited in the building.

Multiple train stations are within close proximity to 1591 Jesup Ave. Among them are the Mount Eden Avenue and 176th Street subway stations, which both provide service for the 4 train, and the 174th Street-175th Street subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains. There are also bus stops nearby for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx13, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32 and Bx36 lines.

Other notable features in the area include the Galileo Playground, the Half-Nelson Playground, the Jennie Jerome Playground, the Goble Playground, the Plimpton Playground, the Bridge Playground, the Sedgwick Playground and the Kwame Ture Recreation Center.

Badaly Engineering Pllc designed the building and Arjan Gjushi developed it under the Jesup Development LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 1591 Jesup Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 8, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 1591 Jesup Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.