Housing lottery launches for 32 units at El Hogar senior mixed-use development in Fordham

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 32 units for seniors at least 62 years of age at the El Hogar mixed-use development at 2444 Tiebout Ave. in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

The 10-story building has 83 total units. El Hogar is being constructed through the New York State Housing Finance Agency’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and funded by the Senior Affordable Rental Apartments (SARA) program and Reso A of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, New York City Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP), the HCR Low-Income Housing Trust Fund and the HCR Federal Housing Trust Fund.

All 32 housing units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for people at least 62 years old who are earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $64,800. The monthly rent for all units is 30% of the monthly income of the eligible tenant.

Studios account for 27 of the units set aside. They can each fit no more than two residents, one of whom must meet the age requirements. The annual income for one of these households cannot exceed $51,840.

The other five apartments are one-bedroom units. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as their combined annual income is no more than $58,320.

Each unit at El Hogar has energy-efficient appliances, an in-unit intercom and nurse call, high-speed internet, air conditioning and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. While pets are not allowed, exceptions can be made for service animals. Electricity, including the electric stove, heat and hot water, are all included in the cost of rent.

Other amenities available at El Hogar include a shared laundry room, a security guard, an on-site resident manager, an elevator, bike storage lockers, common area Wi-Fi, security cameras, a fitness center, a computer lounge, a recreation room and an accessible entrance. El Hogar is a smoke-free development.

Monica Lopez Architect designed El Hogar. The building is being developed by Comunilife.

The property is within close proximity to the two Fordham Road subway stations, with one providing service for the B and D trains, and the other servicing the 4 train. The Fordham train station is also nearby, providing service for the Harlem, New Canaan and New Haven lines. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx9, Bx12, Bx12+, Bx15, Bx17, Bx22, Bx41, Bx41+, and 62 lines.

Some of the other notable features located close to El Hogar include the Bronx Library Center, Rose Hill Park, the Webster Playground and P.S. 85 The Great Expectations School.

Those who intend to apply for housing at El Hogar must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 29. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to El Hogar, AKA Comunilife Tiebout, c/o 456 Compliance, 456 E. 173rd St., 1st Floor Bronx, NY 10457.