Housing lottery wrapping up soon for five units in University Heights, rent starts at $1,949

An affordable housing lottery will be ending soon for five units at the 6-story residential building at 2267 Andrews Ave. N. in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

The building features 25 total units, with 20 at market rate. All five of those set aside are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Two of the units set aside are studios. They cost $1,949 in monthly rent. No more than two people can live in one of these units. The required combined annual income for each household must total $73,920-$103,680.

The other three apartments are one-bedroom units, with a monthly rent of $2,055. Up to three people can reside in these units, as long as they combine to earn $79,852-$116,640 a year.

Each unit at this residential building features cable or satellite TV and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. The modern layouts allow for plenty of natural light to come in. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities available to residents of this property include covered parking, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room and security cameras. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

The Fordham Road and 183rd Street subway stations, which both provide service for the 4 train, as well as the University Heights train station, which provides service for the Hudson line, are within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx3, Bx12, Bx12+ and Bx32 lines. Other notable nearby features include Devoe Park, KIPP Freedom Elementary School, P.S. 291, P.S./M.S. 15 The Institute for Environmental Learning, P10X and Bronx Community College.

Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C. is listed as the designer of the residential building at 2267 Andrews Ave. N. The developer was Erenik Nezaj.

Those who intend to apply for housing must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 18. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2267 Andrews Avenue North Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.