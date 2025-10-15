Housing lottery in progress for four units in Norwood, rent is $2,234

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City is currently running a housing lottery for four total units at the 4-story residential buildings located at 3044 Decatur Ave. and 3046 Decatur Ave. in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

These buildings feature nine total residences, with five being at market rate. All four of the units set aside are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Each of the apartments in this housing lottery are one-bedroom units. They cost $2,234 a month in rent. Up to three people can live in each unit, as long as they combine for a total annual household income ranging from $80,949-$116,640.

The housing units feature hardwood floors, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Hot water and heat are included in the rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity and the electric stove. Pets are not allowed in the buildings. Smoking is also prohibited.

Other amenities available to residents of these buildings include a shared laundry room, bike storage lockers, a recycling center, an accessible entrance, a green space and other outdoor areas. Additional fees apply to the bike storage lockers. The properties have access to nearby jogging/walking/biking paths.

There are several outlets of mass transportation in the area. This includes the Botanical Garden and Williams Bridge train stations, which provide service for the Harlem line; the Norwood subway station, which provides access to the D train; the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains; the Bedford Park Boulevard-Lehman College subway station, which provides service for the 4 train; along with the Gun Hill Road, Burke Avenue and Allerton Avenue subway stations, which each provide service for the 2 and 5 trains.

Bus stops can be found near the properties for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx10, Bx25, Bx16, Bx26, Bx28, Bx34, Bx38, Bx41, Bx41+ and BxM4 lines. Multiple schools are also within close proximity to the properties, including Fordham Preparatory School, P.S./M.S. 20 P.O. George J. Werdann III, P721X The Stephen McSweeney School, the Academy of Mount St. Ursula, Lehman College and Fordham University.

Some of the other notable nearby features include the Museum of Bronx History at the Valentine-Varian House, the New York Botanical Garden, Mosholu Parkway, the Williamsbridge Oval, the Magenta Playground and French Charley’s Playground.

Both buildings were designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Lin Kumbullaj of Kiri Construction Corp.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 3044 Decatur Ave. and 3046 Decatur Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 29. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 3044-3046 Decatur Ave., c/o Iafford NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 503, Brooklyn, NY 11205.